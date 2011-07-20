5 Mar 2018
Friends with Benefits premiere
1. Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake
There was comic chemistry aplenty at the Friends with Benefits premiere as Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake switched from smouldering poses to bursts of laughter on the red carpet.
2. Mila Kunis
Mila Kunis wowed in a red hot Lanvin dress teamed with black Lanvin pumps and super sleek hair.
3. Emma Stone
Emma Stone caused quite a stir in a poppy red and fuchsia peplum dress by Giambattista Valli paired with nude Christian Louboutin stilettos. A feline flick of eyeliner and her red locks flowing in a ponytail completed the look to perfection.
4. Olivia Palermo
Oh-so cool New Yorker Olivia Palermo demonstrated summer chic teaming a silk shirt with a printed maxi and gold peep-toe booties.
5. Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake stayed cool in a silver suit with a dapper black handkerchief poking out of his top pocket.
6. Rose Byrne
Rose Byrne went for edgy tailoring in a leather jacket and black trews.
7. Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake
Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake made quite the pair at the premiere. Hot stuff!
8. Justin Timberlake and Patricia Clarkson
Justin Timberlake gave Mila Kunis’ on-screen mum Patricia Clarkson a big hug on the red carpet. What a charmer!
9. Emmanuelle Chriqui
Red was certainly the hue of the night with Entourage star Emmanuelle Chriqui opting for the colour too in a figure-hugging bandeau mini dress.
10. Friends with Benefits cast
The Friends with Benefits cast looked as pleased as punch at the premiere of what’s set to be the comedy of the summer.
