Five BAFTA Beauty Twists To Use In Real Life

Give your hair and make-up a clever re-spin with these celebrity-inspired looks

We’re all about ways to update our look in record time and BAFTA 2016 was full of beauty twists. Mohawk ponytail, anyone?

The good news is these genius tweaks will look just as cool off the red carpet - and you don’t need a glam squad to achieve them.

Meet our 2016 BAFTA beauty winners.

ALICIA VIKANDER: Side-sweep loose hair

How to show off some serious ear gear (and a Louis Vuitton leather dress)? Follow Alicia’s hair lead with a dramatic sweep that shows off your best side.

Tong the length and use concealed grips at the nape of the neck to hold. This George Northwood textured look is all about a relaxed vibe so keep the side parting loose, not strict and defined.

DREE HEMINGWAY: Go gothic

Classic red lips are an award season go-to, right? Break the norm with a gothic-inspired lip like Dree.

Masterstroke of Lancôme’s make-up artist Alex Babksy, Dree’s precision uber-dark berry lipstick stopped that dreamy Erdem floral gown from looking too pretty. We’re obsessed.

LAURA BAILEY: Mohawk a pony

There’s something about a ponytail swinging behind a dramatic gown. A ponytail with added mohawk braids is even better.

Laura added a duo of French plaits to give her long, low pony an edgy twist. Centre part hair loosely, braid through to the crown and secure with a hair-tone skinny band.

STACY MARTIN: Exaggerate highlight

Say hello to our new metallic eye muse. Stacy took the highlighter concept and ran with it, carrying the glimmer through to halfway along the lower lash line.

Make-up artist Amy Brandon used a metallic eyeshadow – Chanel Illusion D’Ombre in Epatant – dabbed at the inner corner of the eyes and extended for a flash of shimmer. Make like Stacy and team with a fresh, glowy complexion.

ROONEY MARA: Accessorise an up-do

Transform an up-do from twee to edgy in seconds. How? Just add a space age iridescent headband, a la Rooney Mara.

The slick style and high-shine band balances out the detail of her intricate braided bun. Keep your up-do super-sleek with a headband that sits flat on your head.