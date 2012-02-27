The cool alternative to the Oscars, check out Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Williams and co. styling up the Independent Spirit Awards...
Film Independent Spirit Awards 2012
More Awards & Events
The Oscars Are Still So Male, and So White
-
1. Kirsten Dunst - Independant Spirit Awards 2012
Melancholia star Kirsten Dunst opted for monochrome at the Independent Spirit Awards in a sweet-heart Dolce & Gabbana LBD topped with a crisp white Chloe blazer. Bare legs and Dolce & Gabbana floral wedges added a cute edge.
-
2. Michelle Williams - Independant Spirit Awards 2012
Getting in on the monochrome tailored trend at the awards, Michelle William worked a Louis Vuitton mightnight blue blazer and shorts combo teamed with Fendi peep-toes and an Olympia Le-Tan Catcher in the Rye clutch.
-
3. Jessica Chastain - Independant Spirit Awards 2012
The Help star Jessica Chastain wowed at the Independent Spirit Awards in a stunning black Armani Prive suit with neon piping detailing and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals.
-
4. Kate Beckinsale - Independant Spirit Awards 2012
Kate Beckinsale sizzled down the purple carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards 2012 in a stunning fuchsia Diane von Furstenberg jumpsuit given extra glam with chunky gold Lorraine Schwartz jewellery and Christian Louboutin peep-toes.
-
5. Shailene Woodley - Independant Spirit Awards 2012
She might not have won out at the Oscars, but Best Supporting Actress at the Independent Spirit Awards went to The Descendants star Shailene Woodley - and she was super pleased!
-
6. Rashida Jones and Ethan Hawke - Independant Spirit Awards 2012
Parks and Recreation star Rashida Jones posed for pics at the Independent Spirit Awards with awards-veteran Ethan Hawke.
-
7. Michelle Williams - Independant Spirit Awards 2012
She may not have scooped the Oscar, but My Week With Marilyn star Michelle Williams landed the Best Female Lead gong at the Independent Spirit Awards.
-
8. Alexander Skarsgard - Independant Spirit Awards 2012
Melancholia star Alexander Skarsgard was as hot as ever as he posed for pics at the Independent Spirit Awards.
-
9. Zoe Saldana - Independant Spirit Awards 2012
Zoe Saldana worked prints for the purple carpet of the Independent Spirit Awards in a stunning Balmain Spring 2012 mini dress teamed with Brian Atwood pumps.
-
10. Zac Efron - Independant Spirit Awards 2012
Zac Efron cut a dashing form on the purple carpet of the Independent Spirit Awards.
-
11. Elizabeth Olsen - Independant Spirit Awards 2012
While she was pipped the the Best Actress gong by Michelle Williams, Elizabeth Olsen wins best dressed at the Independent Spirit Awards in this divine Antonio Berardi embellished dress and Edie Parker box clutch. We love!
-
12. Shailene Woodley - Independant Spirit Awards 2012
Shailene Woodley kept it chic and simple in a Christopher Kane top with black trews and gold toe-cap Christian Louboutin pumps.
-
13. Rashida Jones - Independant Spirit Awards 2012
Print-perfection Rashida Jones nailed spring's most mouth-watering trend in this stunning Oscar de la Renta gown teamed with Roger Vivier sandals at the Independent Spirit Awards.
-
14. Lucy Liu - Independant Spirit Awards 2012
Lucy Liu hit the Independent Spirit Awards in LA in a wow-worthy Roberto Cavalli fit and flare dress.
-
15. Ian Somerhalder - Independant Spirit Awards 2012
Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder looked super sharp on the purple carpet for the Independent Spirit Awards.
-
16. Elizabeth Banks - Independant Spirit Awards 2012
Actress Elizabeth Banks worked a stunning Timo Weiland printed dress to the Independent Spirit Awards, teamed with Christian Louboutin strappy heels.
-
17. Chris Pine - Independant Spirit Awards 2012
This Means War star Chris Pine was suited and booted for the red carpet at the Independent Spirit Awards.
-
18. Anna Kendrick - Independant Spirit Awards 2012
Twilight star Anna Kendrick nailed the prints trend in a stunning McQ Pre-Fall 2012 griffin lace print dress cinched-in with a black wasp belt for the Independent Spirit Awards, teamed with Brian Atwood killer sandals.
-
19. Christopher Plummer - Independant Spirit Awards 2012
Good prep for his Oscars win a day later, Christopher Plummer scooped the Independent Spirit Best Supporting Actor award for his role in Beginners.
-
20. Zoe Saldana with her sister at the Independant Spirit Awards
Zoe Saldana's plus one for the Independent Spirit Awards was her stunning sister - don't they look alike!
Kirsten Dunst - Independant Spirit Awards 2012
Melancholia star Kirsten Dunst opted for monochrome at the Independent Spirit Awards in a sweet-heart Dolce & Gabbana LBD topped with a crisp white Chloe blazer. Bare legs and Dolce & Gabbana floral wedges added a cute edge.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018