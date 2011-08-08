5 Mar 2018
Festival Highlights: Big Chill, Camp Bestival, Party in the Park and more...
-
1. Dionne Bromfield at Big Chill
Dionne Bromfield couldn’t help but show her emotions on stage at the Big Chill festival as she dedicated her last song to her mentor and godmother, Amy Winehouse, breaking down in tears as she sang a cover of Amy’s soulful tune Love Is A Losing Game.
-
2. Jessie J at Big Chill
Still nursing her injured ankle, Jessie J performed at the Big Chill at Eastnor Castle sat on her golden throne. Working a figure-hugging leopard print bodysuit, Jessie's trademark raven bob was a vivid shade of purple for her colourful performance.
-
3. Lucy Liu at Big Chill
Charlie's Angels actress Lucy Liu who took to the stage with Brit band The Bullitts to narrate their song Die By Dawn working a wow-worthy Dolce & Gabbana star embellished dress.
-
4. Stacey Solomon at Big Chill
Stacey Solomon styled it up at the Big Chill working a cute white lace sun dress under a raincoat teamed with black Hunter wellies.
-
5. Kanye West at Big Chill
Kanye West hit the stage at the Big Chill treating fans to his top tunes.
-
6. Katy B at Big Chill
Katy B treated fans to an equally vibrant show as she worked a cute yellow floral sun dress toughened up with deck trainers.
-
7. Empire of the Sun at Big Chill
Eccentric Aussie electronic band Empire of the Sun hit the stage at the Big Chill in a flurry of fabulous costumes.
-
8. Neneh Cherry at Big Chill
Festival veteran Neneh Cherry was a star act, treating fans to her greatest hits - including of course Buffalo Stance!
-
9. Eliza Doolittle at Camp Bestival
Eliza Doolittle whistled her way across the Camp Bestival in a brightly coloured tribal-style outfit complete with a sword strapped to her waist.
-
10. Mark Ronson at Camp Bestival
Mark Ronson rocked Camp Bestival in a bright red suit and got into the festivities with some eccentric face paint.
-
11. Laura Marling at Camp Bestival
Folk queen Laura Marling wowed the Camp Bestival crowds with her BRIT-winning tunes.
-
12. Pixie Lott Party at in the Park
Pixie Lott went for power shoulders at Party in the Park with shattered glass mosaic adding an extra dose of sparkle.
-
13. Cher Lloyd Party at in the Park
X Factor runner-up Cher Lloyd proved she’s got what it takes on the big stage at Party in the Park. A punk-inspired ensemble of studded shorts and a cropped red denim waistcoat matched her new shaved undercut crop perfectly.
-
14. Pearl and Daisy Lowe at Vintage Festival
Pearl and Daisy Lowe made the ultimate mother and daughter team at the Vintage Festival in London where Pearl revealed her seventh capsule collection for Peacocks.
-
15. Alexa Chung at Latitude Festival
Alexa Chung braved the mud at Latitude Festival working a DAKS Guernsey jumper teamed with denim cut-offs and a wax jacket.
-
16. Jameela Jamil at Lovebox
Jameela Jamil went military chic at Lovebox
-
17. Alice Gold at Guilfest
Alice Gold headlines at Guilfest 2011
-
18. Dionne Bromfield at Latitude Festival
Dionne Bromfield at Latitude Festival
-
19. Kelly Osbourne at Lovebox
Kelly Osbourne looked super cool in her monochrome ensemble at Lovebox 2011
-
20. Ellie Goulding at Somerset House
Ellie Goulding on stage at Somerset House
-
21. Paloma Faith at Latitude Festival
Paloma Faith braved the wet weather at Latitude Festival 2011 in her usual quirky style.
-
22. Daisy Lowe at Latitude Festival
Daisy Lowe hit the decks at Latitude Festival 2011
-
23. Noisettes at Guilfest
The Noisettes put on a vibrant show at Guilfest 2011.
-
24. Nicola Roberts
Nicola Roberts at T4 On The Beach
-
25. Tulisa Contostavlos
Tulisa Contostavlos with N-Dubz at T4 on the Beach
-
26. Alexandra Burke
Alexandra Burke at Henley Festival of Music and Arts
-
27. Dionne Bromfield
Dionne Bromfield performed at Somerset House in London.
-
28. Eliza Doolittle
Eliza Doolittle at T in the Park in Scotland
-
29. Cher Lloyd
Cher Lloyd played at T4 on the Beach
-
30. The Saturdays
Frankie Sandford from The Saturdays at T in the Park
-
31. Mollie King
Mollie King from The Saturdays at T in the Park
-
32. The Saturdays
The Saturdays perform at T in the Park
-
33. Sugababes
The Sugababes at T4 on the Beach
-
34. Festivals 2011
-
35. Katy B
Katy B at T4 on the Beach
-
36. Olly Murs
Ollie Murs at T4 on the Beach
-
37. Kimberley Wyatt
Kimberley Wyatt performs at T in the Park
-
38. N-Dubz
N-Dubz play at T4 on the Beach
-
39. Tulisa Contostavlos
Tulisa Contostavlos with N-Dubz at T in the Park
-
40. Raveonettes
The Raveonettes play at 1,2,3,4 in Shoreditch, London
-
41. Weezer
Weezer at Sonisphere Festival
-
42. David Hasselhoff
David Hasselhoff and his daughters at T4 on the Beach
-
43. Alexa Chung Hop Farm Music Festival
Alexa Chung at the Hop Farm Music Festival
Alexa Chung worked a cute vintage-esque navy duffle coat over a printed dress teamed with a wide-brimmed hat as she chilled out to tunes provided by veteran rockers Morrissey, Iggy Pop and Lou Reed.
-
44. Fearne Cotton Cornbury Festival
Fearne Cotton at the Cornbury Festival in Oxfordshire
Fearne kept her look simple but chic in monochrome as she arrived the Cornbury Festival.
-
45. Fergie Wireless Festival 2011
Fergie playing with The Black Eyed Peas at Wireless Festival 2011
Fresh from Cheryl Cole's birthday party, Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie treated fans to a vibrant performance at the Wireless Festival in London as she performed her solo hit Big Girls Don't Cry.
-
46. Eliza Doolittle Hop Farm Music Festival
Eliza Doolittle at the Hop Farm Music Festival
Working her typical quirky style, Eliza wore a bubblegum pink ra-ra skirt matched to her orange hightops as she treated fans to a selection of her hits.
-
47. Sophie Ellis Bextor at the Cornbury Festival in Oxfordshire
Sophie Ellis Bextor at the Cornbury Festival in Oxfordshire
Sophie wowed the crowds in cute red and polka dot playsuit as she performed at Cornbury.
-
48. The Black Eyed Peas perform at Wireless Festival 2011 in London's Hyde Park.
The Black Eyed Peas perform at Wireless Festival 2011 in London's Hyde Park
Hitting the stage with bandmate Fergie, Black Eyed Peas singer Will.I.Am performed an array of their hottest hits including Shut Up, Imma Be and Don't Phunk With My Heart.
-
49. Alexa Chung at Wireless Festival 2011.
Alexa Chung at Wireless Festival 2011
After a day at Hop Farm Festival, Alexa Chung headed back to London to see Pulp headline at Wireless 2011. In a quilted black leather jacket worn over a cute denim dungarees playsuit, Alexa carried a Louis Vuitton satchel bag.
-
50. Alexa Chung Kelly Osbourne Wireless Festival 2011
Alexa Chung and Kelly Osbourne at Wireless Festival 2011 in London's Hyde Park
After a bit of trouble getting into the VIP area, Kelly Osbourne had to be helped by pal Alexa Chung as the pair headed to see Pulp's first headlining show in the UK for nearly a decade.
-
51. Prince performs at the Hop Farm Music Festival
Prince performs at the Hop Farm Music Festival
Prince closed the last day of Hop Farm with a stunning performance of his most iconic songs.
-
52. Jaime Winstone at the Hop Farm Music Festival
Jaime Winstone at the Hop Farm Music Festival
Seasoned festival-goer Jaime Winstone enjoyed hanging out with pals and having a bit of a dance in an Allsaints tee on the Sunday at Hop Farm.
-
53. Olly Murs Cornbury Festival
Olly Murs at the Cornbury Festival in Oxfordshire
X Factor runner-up and this year's Xtra Factor presenter Olly Murs took to the stage at Cornbury.
-
54. Imelda May Cornbury Festival
Imelda May performs at the Cornbury Festival in Oxfordshire
Retro-rocker Imelda May treated fans to her vintage-vixen sound at Cornbury.
-
55. Ke$ha Wireless Festival 2011
Ke$ha at the Wireless Festival 2011
In blue lippy, matched to her faded American flag top and ripped tights, Ke$ha was her usual quirky self as she hit the main stage of Wireless on the Saturday.
-
56. Denise Van Outen Wireless Festival 2011
Denise Van Outen enjoys the sun at Wireless Festival 2011
Styling it up at the Wireless Festival on Friday, Denise worked a coral sundress with matching lippy.
-
57. Pulp Wireless Festival in Hyde Park
Pulp headlined at this year's Wireless Festival in Hyde Park
Making an epic comeback, Pulp closed the Wireless Festival with some of their classic tunes along with new material.
-
58. Grace Jones at Wireless Festival 2011
Grace Jones at Wireless Festival 2011
Grace Jones gave a typically flamboyant performance at Wireless in a wow-worthy costume with futuristic head-piece.
-
59. Bruno Mars Wireless Festival 2011
Bruno Mars at Wireless Festival 2011
Serenading the main stage at Wireless, singer Bruno Mars treated fans to his top hits.
-
60. Tinie Tempah Wireless Festival 2011
Tinie Tempah at Wireless Festival 2011
-
61. The Pretty Reckless Wireless Festival 2011
The Pretty Reckless at Wireless Festival 2011
Gossip Girl star Taylor Momsen took to the stage at Wireless with her band The Pretty Reckless.
-
62. The Pierces Hop Farm
The Pierces Hop Farm Festival
Kooky American duo The Pierces brought their 70s boho style to Hop Farm as they treated fans to their hot hits.
Dionne Bromfield at Big Chill
Dionne Bromfield couldn’t help but show her emotions on stage at the Big Chill festival as she dedicated her last song to her mentor and godmother, Amy Winehouse, breaking down in tears as she sang a cover of Amy’s soulful tune Love Is A Losing Game.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018