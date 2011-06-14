5 Mar 2018
Festival Highlights 2011
-
1. Jessie J
Despite tearing the tendons in her foot just hours earlier, Jessie J bravely soldiered on at the Capital FM Summertime Ball sitting on a gold throne to give her performance. What a trooper!
-
2. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga hit the Europride Festival in Rome working a those wow-worthy blue bobbed tresses, and a typically eccentric gown with flowing parachute skirt.
-
3. Nicole Scherzinger
Wembley Stadium played host to the music A-listers at the Capital FM Summertime Ball, where X Factor US judge Nicole Scherzinger who worked a wow-worthy all-leather outfit performed to thrilled fans.
-
4. Jennifer Lopez
A battle of the pop-divas, Jennifer Lopez joined Nicole Scherzinger as a headlining act at the Capital FM Summertime Ball. And while Nic did all-leather, J-Lo worked an all-snakeskin look.
-
5. Parade
Hitting the Isle of Wight festival, girl-group Parade gave an energetic performance in a flurry of printed playsuits and stacked heels.
-
6. Patrick Wolf
One of the most popular acts of the festival, experimental musician Patrick Wolf performed a stunning set of his latest hits playing a variety of instruments - including a harp.
-
7. Liam Gallagher
Suitably attired for the typical British summer weather, Liam Gallagher wore a Union Jack cagoule as he performed with his band Beady Eye at the Isle of Wight Festival. We wonder if he caught up with Jarvis backstage!
-
8. Jarvis Cocker
Making a big comeback to the live music scene, indie veterans Pulp treated fans at the Isle of Wight festival to all their classic hits, as well as a few new ones. Frontman Jarvis Cocker was his usual sartorial self, working a mod-style suit.
-
9. Paloma Faith
Singer Paloma Faith joined music greats Sandie Shaw and Ray Davies for the Ready, Steady, Go night at the Meltdown Festival in London. Celebrating classic 60s hits, Paloma gave a nod to the decade in a sparkling silver show-girl dress with a fab bouffant beehive up-do.
-
10. Johnny Borrell
Indie rockers Razorlight made a welcome return to live shows with frontman Johnny Borrell treating fans at Get Loaded in the Park Festival in London to a sterling set of their top hits. Check out his red school-boy blazer!
-
11. Arctic Monkeys
The Arctic Monkeys hit the stage at the Sheffield Bowl with frontman (and Alexa Chung's other half) Alex Turner treating fans to some of their classic hits as well as new tracks. We wonder if Alexa was in the crowd.
-
12. Pixie Lott
Headlining at the Isle of Wight festival, Pixie Lott went 70s psychedelic chic, working a cute matching shorts and crop top combo as she performed her hits to a rather soggy crowd.
-
13. Taylor Momsen
Gossip Girl actress Taylor Momsen hit the Download festival in Castle Donington with her band The Pretty Reckless. Looking suitably grungy, Taylor must have been thrilled to join the line-up which included rock veterans The Darkness, Korn and Alice Cooper.
-
14. JLS
Team JLS looked summer-ready as they prepared to go on stage at the Capital FM Summertime Ball.
-
15. Katy B
R&B singer Katy B did cute US preppy chic as she arrived at the Capital FM Summertime Ball working a varsity jacket with skinny jeans. We love her flame-red locks.
-
16. Alexandra Burke
Former X Factor winner Alexandra Burke went festival chic in an all-white ensemble as she took to the stage at the Isle of Wight Festival.
-
17. Eliza Doolittle
Hitting the Isle of Wight Festival, Eliza Doolittle gave an all-singing, all-dancing performance of her top hits.
