5 Mar 2018
Fendi Party, Paris
-
1. Moss Ditto Fendi Party 11/03/09As the head designer of Fendi, Karl Lagerfeld welcomed guests Kate Moss and Beth Ditto to the newly opened VipRoom Theatre in Paris, and the trio were all smiles together posing for the photographers. It was a quick mingle and then a swift exit backstage to change for Beth though, as her band The Gossip hit the stage to perform an exclusive one off set for the VIP crowd.
-
2. Moss Chung Fendi Party 11/03/09Handling the responsibility of keeping the party going into the wee small hours was none other than Alexa Chung, who stepped into the DJ booth following The Gossip's performance. Kate Moss was down on the dancefloor keeping her company in between tracks. Perhaps she was making requests for her favourite floor-fillers?
-
3. Moss Fendi Party 11/03/09Silvia Fendi was on hand to represent her family name brand at the party and took the opportunity to have a quick catch up with Kate Moss. Despite showing their new collection in Milan the week before, the fashion house decided to throw their private party in Paris after Karl Lagerfeld had shown all three of his new collections.
-
4. Ditto Fendi Party 11/03/09US band The Gossip were the main attraction of the night, performing an energetic 45 minute set at the VipRoom Theatre. Lead vocalist Beth Ditto, guitarist Brace Paine, drummer Hannah Blilie and bassist Chris Sutton played a selection of songs from their upcoming album for the glamorous guests.
-
5. Zoe Fendi Party 11/03/09Having had another long day taking at the shows checking out Elie Saab, Hermes and John Galliano, weary fashionistas such as Rachel Zoe were determined to soldier on and party well into the night. The star stylist arrived looking fresh as a daisy in this bold oriental print dress. This woman's passion for fashion never ceases to amaze us.
-
6. Moss Fendi Party 11/03/09Having partied the night away with Karl Lagerfeld at the Chanel party the night before, Kate Moss was also looking remarkably fresh faced for her second late night out in a row. The supermodel enjoyed a glass of wine as she happily mingled with the other fashionable folk, before making sure she had a good enough view of her pal Beth Ditto when she took to the stage.
-
7. Chung Fendi Party 11/03/09Alexa Chung arrived at the party in a figure-hugging LBD and comfy pumps, all set for her night behind the decks. (And check out that covetable Fendi case she's toting.) The presenter has always been a regular face on the fashion scene, but is currently trying to return to her modelling roots — starting off by fronting the latest ad campaign for high street store New Look.
-
8. Ellen Von Unwerth Fendi Party 11/03/09
Photographer Ellen Von Unwerth was also on the Fendi O' guestlist, arriving at the party flanked by a couple of pals. Ellen was just one of the many guests to enjoy the music and drinks on offer at the lavish venue, which had been totally transformed for the occasion, featuring that instantly recognisable Fendi symbol in black and gold throughout.
1 of 8
Moss Ditto Fendi Party 11/03/09
As the head designer of Fendi, Karl Lagerfeld welcomed guests Kate Moss and Beth Ditto to the newly opened VipRoom Theatre in Paris, and the trio were all smiles together posing for the photographers. It was a quick mingle and then a swift exit backstage to change for Beth though, as her band The Gossip hit the stage to perform an exclusive one off set for the VIP crowd.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018