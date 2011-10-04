From Sienna Miller to Kate Moss and Cheryl Cole to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, all the A-listers have been at the Fashion Week parties! See the party pics...
Fashion Week Parties
1. Cheryl Cole at Stylistpick shoe collection launch
Cheryl Cole went for all out glam with a bouffant beehive to launch her capsule shoe collection with Stylistpick.com at London’s Home House.
2. Nicola Roberts at Stylistpick shoe collection launch
Fellow Girls Aloud member Nicola Roberts joined Cheryl Cole to celebrate the diva-turned-designer’s capsule shoe collection for Stylistpick.com.
3. Sunday Girl and Ellie Goulding at Jonathan Saunders LFW party
Sunday Girl took to the decks at the Jonathan Saunders LFW party in head-to-toe prints by the celebrated designer and posed for a pic with songstress Ellie Goudling, also wearing a Jonathan Saunders blouse.
4. Kelis and Marios Schwab at Marios Schwab, W Hotels Worldwide and American Express party
Marios Schwab, W Hotels Worldwide and American Express celebrated what's new and next in London with a Fashion Next party at Spice Market in W London, and Kelis got all glammed up for the event.
5. Henry Holland and partner at Marios Schwab, W Hotels Worldwide and American Express party
Designer Henry Holland looked fresh faced and fancy free with his partner at the Marios Schwab, W Hotels Worldwide and American Express party having shown his own collection that day.
6. Matthew Williamson and Kelis at Marios Schwab, W Hotels Worldwide and American Express party
Matthew Williamson was another designer keen to celebrate LFW with Marios Schwab and teamed up with Kelis for a party pic.
7. Theo Hutchcraft and Eliza Doolittle at Marios Schwab, W Hotels Worldwide and American Express party
Hurts frontman Theo Hutchcraft and Eliza Doolittle were spotted chatting at the Marios Schwab, W Hotels Worldwide and American Express party. Perhaps there’s a duet in the pipeline.
8. Sienna Miller and Mario Testino at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards
Sienna Miller and Mario Testino were in jovial spirits at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards at which Mario won the prestigious award for his contribution to cultural society.
9. The Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards party crowd
The fashion crowd certainly know how to party, make-up artist Charlotte Tilbury, model Liberty Ross, Net-a-Porter founder Natalie Massenet and Matthew Williamson were among many on the dance floor.
10. Kate Moss at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards
If vintage glamour was the trend of the night, Kate Moss certainly nailed it at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards, working a beautiful snowy fur coat over a classic floor-length white gown with sparkling Deco style detailing. Loose blonde locks and scarlet lips completed Kate's classic 40s look.
11. Sienna Miller at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards
Fresh from the London Fashion Week shows, Sienna Miller went for evening elegance in a stunning floor-length white Christian Dior gown with stunning silver feather detailing for the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards. Going for a more edgy look with her make-up, Sienna went for smouldering smokey eyes and this season's burgundy lip.
12. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards
Burberry Body Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wowed in a Grecian plunge-neck ice white Burberry gown with sizzling thigh-high split. Christian Louboutin heels, Chopard jewels and a pillar-box red lips completed her Hollywood screen siren look.
13. Kate Moss and Jamie Hince at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards
Newlyweds Kate Moss and Jamie Hince were arm-in-arm at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards.
14. Douglas Booth at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards
Douglas Booth caused many a heart to flutter when he arrived at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards in a tailored tuxedo.
15. Jasmine Guiness at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards
Wearing a sumptuous mix of silk and fur, Jasmine Guinness added ruby red lips to spice up her monochrome ensemble.
16. Jasper Conran at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards
Standing to attention, British designer Jasper Conran went all out in tails for the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards.
17. Erin O'Connor at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards
Statuesque beauty Erin O’Connor stunned the crowds in a plunging wrap dress with a risqué side split.
18. Peaches Geldof at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards
Going against the grain Peaches Geldof steered clear of the evening’s trend for white dresses and opted for a scarlet maxi by Herve Leger.
19. Christopher Bailey at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards
After a triumphant catwalk collection at LFW, Burberry Chief Creative Officer Christopher Bailey had every right to let his hair down at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards.
20. Bella Freud at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards
Brit designer Bella Freud gave her white maxi skirt some extra height with Christian Louboutin’s killer cork wedge heels.
21. Mario Testino and Sienna Miller at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards
There was a flash bulb frenzy when Sienna Miller posed close to iconic fashion photographer and man of the night Mario Testino.
22. Ellie Goulding at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards
With a fur wrap tied in a bow, Ellie Goulding was as pretty as a present in a black tulle skirt teamed with Nicholas Kirkwood heels.
23. Kaya Scodelario at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards
Skins star Kaya Scodelario teamed an edgy LBD with strappy sandals and a neat clutch to party with the fashion crowd at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards.
24. Matthew Williamson at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards
Dapper designer Matthew Williamson topped off his tuxedo with a fine ferdora for a night of fashionable festivities with Moet & Chandon.
25. Cara Delevigne and Georgia May Jagger at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards
Party pals Cara Delevigne and Georgia May Jagger made a stunning twosome on the Moet & Chandon red carpet.
26. Florence Welch and Mary Charteris at the Moet & Chandon Etoile Awards
Ethereal songstress Florence Welch was in full swing on the dance floor with Mary Charteris, London It girl and the niece of fashion favourite Daphne Guinness.
27. Roberto Cavalli and Rosario Dawson at the Roberto Cavalli party
Roberto Cavalli couldn’t have had more fun at the launch party of his new London store. Pictured posing with Rosario Dawson, the Italian designer partnered with Boujis for the ultimate LFW party.
28. Frankie Sandford at the Roberto Cavalli party
Guest including The Saturdays’ Frankie Sandford were entertained by racy performances from London’s hottest club The Box.
29. Mollie King at the Roberto Cavalli party
The Saturdays songstress Mollie King wowed in a Roberto Cavalli leopard print gown for the Cavalli store launch party.
30. Pixie Lott at the Roberto Cavalli party
Pop sensation Pixie Lott teamed her LBD with a tailored blazer for the Roberto Cavalli LFW party at the Battersea Power Station.
31. Holly Valance and Nick Candy at the Roberto Cavalli party
Holly Valance took time out from her Strictly Come Dancing training to party with beau Nick Candy at the Roberto Cavalli party. Guests were treated to a special Cavalli infused passion fruit martini served from the pop-up Boujis bar.
