Donatella Versace welcomed some of the world’s most fashionable faces to the Fashion Fringe launch party at Tibi in Knightsbridge, including the ever elegant pair Claudia Schiffer and Natalia Vodianova. As chairperson of the initiative, Donatella is integral in helping to discover emerging British design talent, and help sustain creative businesses in London. “This is an initiative which I have had great interest in since it began in 2004,” says the designer. “London has an unbeatable reputation as the originator of unique fashion talent.”