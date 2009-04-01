5 Mar 2018
Fashion Fringe Launch Party, London
1. Schiffer Vordinova Versace Fashion Fringe 17/03/09Donatella Versace welcomed some of the world’s most fashionable faces to the Fashion Fringe launch party at Tibi in Knightsbridge, including the ever elegant pair Claudia Schiffer and Natalia Vodianova. As chairperson of the initiative, Donatella is integral in helping to discover emerging British design talent, and help sustain creative businesses in London. “This is an initiative which I have had great interest in since it began in 2004,” says the designer. “London has an unbeatable reputation as the originator of unique fashion talent.”
2. Mellon Versace Fashion Fringe 17/03/09Donatella Versace's lavish London soiree was also celebrating the launch of the new accessories branch of the Fashion Fringe initiative, which is to be chaired by Tamara Mellon. Five finalists will be selected to attend an interview with a judging panel and the winner will receive a six-month apprenticeship at Jimmy Choo.
3. Ronson Fashion Fringe 17/03/09Charlotte Ronson was fabulous in fringing as she arrived at the London party, covering up her blue shift with a cute patterned scarf and black coat. The designer joined the other VIP guests in supping bespoke 'Fringetini' and 'Donatella Delight' cocktails to toast the start of the 2009 nationwide search for the hottest new designers.
4. Versace McDowell Fashion Fringe 17/03/09Co-host of the evening Colin McDowall also joined Donatella Versace at the Knightsbridge hotspot. The pair welcomed a whole host of glamorous guests including Roland Mouret, Jacquetta Wheeler, Trinny Woodall and Jo Wood. “It is very exciting for me to be personally involved in discovering and supporting talent through the Fashion Fringe at Covent Garden platform,” says Donatella.
