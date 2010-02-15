5 Mar 2018
Fashion For Relief Haiti Show
-
1. FASHION FOR RELIEF models
In honour of Alexander McQueen: Models, including Naomii Campbell and Helena Christensen, teamed up in tribute of the late designer by modelling his amazing creations at the Fashion For Relief Haiti show during New York Fashion Week.
-
2. FASHION FOR RELIEF Agyness Deyn
Before the fall: Agyness Deyn managed to walk some way in her vertiginous heels at the Haiti show, before they proved too much and she had to take them off to continue her walk.
-
3. FASHION FOR RELIEF Helena Christensen
Another beautiful McQueen gown for Helena Christensen as she worked the Haiti runway in stunning lace detail LBD and peep-toes.
-
4. FASHION FOR RELIEF Agyness Deyn
Oops! Agyness Deyn took a tumble as she was modelling sky-high Burberry heels, but was totally gracious about her fall. We salute you, Aggy!
-
5. FASHION FOR RELIEF Kelly Osbourne
A slim-trim Kelly Osbourne showed off her new figure on the Haiti catwalk, and looked wonderful in a burnt orange mini and gloves.
-
6. FASHION FOR RELIEF Agyness Deyn
What to do when your heels are just too tricky? Whip 'em off, of course! Agyness Deyn came up with the shoe solution when her Burberry heels proved just too high at the Fashion For Relief Haiti show during New York Fashion Week.
-
7. FASHION FOR RELIEF Naomi Campbell
Proof, if it were needed, that Naomi Campbell has more than still got it! The model looked stunning in a bedazzling fringed 20s-style dress and animal-print platforms as she strutted her stuff at her Fashion For Relief Haiti show at New York Fashion Week.
-
8. FASHION FOR RELIEF Malin Akerman and Lorenzo Martone
27 Dresses actress Malin Akerman and Marc Jacobs' partner, Lorenzo Martone, hot the catwalk in slogan tees saying To Haiti With Love.
-
9. FASHION FOR RELIEF Agyness Deyn and Karen Elson
A model line-up: Agyness Deyn wowed in a scarlet number with fierce spiked shoulders, while Karen Elson was stylish in glittering emerald green.
-
10. FASHION FOR RELIEF Donna Karan
It was high five central as designer Donna Karan walked the runway in a draped wrap dress with a statement cuff.
-
11. FASHION FOR RELIEF Karen Elson
Supermodel Karen Elson was fashion-forward as she expertly navigated the Haiti catwalk in a sculptural Alexander McQueen minidress.
-
12. FASHION FOR RELIEF Diane von Furstenberg
Diane von Furstenberg gave it the thumbs up as she stepped out to a round of applause in a floral-print silver dress and ruffle heels.
-
13. FASHION FOR RELIEF Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell poignantly stepped out on to her Fashion For Relief Haiti charity show wearing her late friend Alexander McQueen's beautiful sculptured minidress.
-
14. FASHION FOR RELIEF Maggie Rizer
Maggie Rizer was a goddess in green as she walked the Haiti catwalk in a romantic chiffon gown and on-trend head piece.
-
15. FASHION FOR RELIEF Sarah Ferguson
The Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, made a heartfelt speech at the Haiti charity show, and looked elegant in a chiffon black floor-sweeper.
-
16. FASHION FOR RELIEF Daphne Guinness
Daphne Guinness braved it in a cut-out sequin catsuit by McQueen and totally mega perspex platforms, not to mention the face-covering veil!
-
17. FASHION FOR RELIEF Georgina Chapman
Georgina Chapman was divine as she stepped out onto the Haiti catwalk in a feathered dress with a boned beige corset and Louboutin heels. Stunning.
-
18. FASHION FOR RELIEF Estelle
Brit singer Estelle wowed in a v-neck top and silver pencil skirt while working statement eyes at the Haiti charity show at New York Fashion Week.
-
19. FASHION FOR RELIEF Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen exquisitely worked Alexander McQueen's lemon gown with black lace overlay at her pal Naomi Campbell's Fashion For Relief Haiti Show during New York Fashion Week.
-
20. FASHION FOR RELIEF Malin Akerman
Malin Akerman turned heads at Naomi Campbell's star-studded Haiti charity show in a sheeny one-shouldered violet cocktail dress.
-
21. FASHION FOR RELIEF Naomi Campbell
No one could accuse Naomi Campbell of slacking off at her helping Haiti show! The supermodel worked a number of dresses, including this stunning turquoise one-shoulder wonder.
-
22. FASHION FOR RELIEF David LaChapelle
David LaChapelle went bright and street as he worked a hoodie and hot-pink trainers on the Haiti catwalk.
-
23. FASHION FOR RELIEF Naomi Campbell
Before taking to the catwalk for Haiti-helping charity show at New York Fashion Week, Naomi Campbell posed for pics in trendy thigh-high boots and a smart fitted jacket.
FASHION FOR RELIEF models
In honour of Alexander McQueen: Models, including Naomii Campbell and Helena Christensen, teamed up in tribute of the late designer by modelling his amazing creations at the Fashion For Relief Haiti show during New York Fashion Week.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018