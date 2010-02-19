5 Mar 2018
Fashion For Relief Haiti London Show
-
1. fashion for relief 190210 Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell
It’s been a while since Kate Moss stepped onto the runway, but last night she joined forces with pal Naomi Campbell for Fashion For Relief. The two girls were joined by Alexander McQueen’s muse Annabelle Neilson, and all wore designs from McQueen’s spring/summer 2010 collection.
-
2. fashion for relief 190210 Naomi Campbell
Queen of the runway Naomi Campbell showed off her model credentials as she walked the catwalk in a Versus black lace and crochet dress.
-
3. fashion for relief 190210 Kate Moss
Miss Moss proved she’s still got what it takes as she sashayed her way down the runway at the Fashion For Relief event at Somerset House. In tribute to Alexander McQueen, Kate wore one of his spring/summer 2010 dresses and incredible shoes.
-
4. fashion for relief 190210 Naomi Campbell
Supermodel and last night’s organiser, Naomi Campbell, showed off her signature walk as she strutted down the catwalk in Alexander McQueen’s spring/summer 2010 Plato Atlantis dress and incredible platform heels.
-
5. fashion for relief 190210 Geri Halliwell, David Walliams and James Corden
Pals Geri Halliwell, David Walliams and James Corden strutted their stuff on the Fashion For Relief Haiti catwalk. Geri wore the specially created Vivienne Westwood T-shirt as a dress while the boys teamed it under suit jackets.
-
6. fashion for relief 190210 front row
Front row spectators, Sir Philip Green and Sarah Brown were joined by Kate Moss once she stepped off the catwalk at the Fashion For Relief event in Somerset House.
-
7. fashion for relief 190210 Geri Halliwell
Not-so-Ginger Spice Geri Halliwell showed off her fun and flirty side as she walked down the catwalk at the Fashion For Relief Haiti event. The tiny pop star wore a strapless pink Jasper Conran ruffle dress with nude heels and a mass of blonde hair
-
8. fashion for relief 190210 Erin O'Connor
Modeling a Stella McCartney jumpsuit, Erin O’Connor looked stunning on the runway.
-
9. fashion for relief 190210 Amanda Holden
Swapping out of her Christopher Kane number, Amanda Holden wowed in a short and sexy Victoria Beckham metallic dress with peep-toe heels.
-
10. fashion for relief 190210 Denise Van Outen
Denise Van Outen glowed on the runway at the Fashion For Relief event. The six-month pregnant actress dazzled in a Jasmine Di Milo gown and blonde curls.
-
11. fashion for relief 190210 Geri Halliwell
Geri Halliwell showed her support for the Haiti earthquake victims by modelling an off-the-shoulder slashed tee and joggers for the Fashion For Relief show.
-
12. fashion for relief 190210 Alexandra Burke and Ronnie Corbett
Funny man Ronnie Corbett shared a moment on the catwalk with Alexandra Burke in a gorgeous Luisa Beccarla dress, as they both danced to Michael Jackson’s Beat It.
-
13. fashion for relief 190210 Nicola Roberts
Girls Aloud stunner Nicola Roberts teamed her fiery red locks with a Guilty Brotherhood barely-there lace dress and black heels.
-
14. fashion for relief 190210 Pixie Geldof
Pixie Geldof wowed in a micro-mini Diane Von Furstenberg black dress at the Fashion For Relief Haiti show.
-
15. fashion for relief 190210 Kimberley Walsh
Kimberley Walsh stunned on the runway at the Fashion For Relief event. The Girls Aloud singer wore a figure-hugging black floor-length dress with Stephen Webster jewellery and long loose locks.
-
16. fashion for relief 190210 Pixie Geldof
Pixie Geldof also stunned in a McQueen design. Pixie was watched by her dad, Bob, and sister Tiger Lily, as they sat front row at the Fashion For Relief show.
-
17. fashion for relief 190210 Naomi Campbell and Piers Morgan
Wearing an exclusively designed Vivienne Westwood gold corset dress, Naomi Campbell joined unlikely model, Britain’s Got Talent judge Piers Morgan, as they walked together down the catwalk.
-
18. fashion for relief 190210 The Saturdays
The Saturdays also made an appearance on the runway at last night’s Fashion For Relief event. The girls all wore Vivienne Westwood’s exclusive T-shirt as they walked down the runway.
-
19. fashion for relief 190210 Alice Dellal and Eva Herzigova
Alice Dellal and Eva Herzigova modelled Vivienne Westwood’s exclusive Fashion For Relief T-shirts to perfection as they walked down the catwalk.
-
20. fashion for relief 190210 Beverley Knight
Soul diva Beverley Knight got the show off to a musical start. The Brit star sang an up-tempo number while wearing a short sequin and spike shoulder dress before the fashion show started.
-
21. fashion for relief 190210 Tamsin Eggerton
St Trinian’s actress Tamsin Egerton wowed the crowds with her seemingly never-ending legs in a D&G high-waist skirt, nude top and red heels.
-
22. fashion for relief 190210 Erin O'Connor
Supermodel Erin O’Connor wowed in a paint-swirl maxidress and strappy heels at the Fashion For Relief Haiti show.
-
23. fashion for relief 190210 Jamelia
Keeping it in the family, Jamelia strutted down the catwalk with her two beautiful girls in tow. Jamelia wore a striking black D&G number while the two little ones wore matching D&G dresses.
-
24. fashion for relief 190210 Amanda Holden
Christopher Kane got one of his designs onto the catwalk at the Fashion For Relief event. The country-girl gingham dress was modelled by Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden.
-
25. fashion for relief 190210 Eva Herzigova
Eva Herzigova got a rapturous applause when she stepped onto the catwalk in a sheer black D&G coat and matching heels.
-
26. fashion for relief 190210 Beverley Knight
Beverley Knight dazzled on the catwalk in a dramatic white structured dress with gold strapped heels.
-
27. fashion for relief 190210 Sinitta
Sinitta strutted her way down the catwalk in a short and sexy Issa animal-print dress and Christian Louboutin heels.
-
28. fashion for relief 190210 David Gandy
D&G heart throb David Gandy had women swooning over him as he walked down the runway in ripped jeans, a suit jacket, waistcoat and that gorgeous smile.
-
29. fashion for relief 190210 Alexandra Burke
X Factor winner Alexandra Burke showed off her fab body in a stunning white tiered Luisa Beccaria minidress and black Louboutin heels.
-
30. fashion for relief 190210 Alice Dellal
Alice Dellal bought her rock-chick style to the catwalk in Mark Fast’s spider web knit black dress with side-swept blonde locks.
-
31. fashion for relief 190210 Amanda Holden and Denise Van Outen
Blonde bombshells Amanda Holden and a very pregnant Denise Van Outen showed off their Fashion For Relief Haiti T-shirts created by Vivienne Westwood on the catwalk last night.
-
32. fashion for relief 190210 Shirley Bassey
Dame Shirley Bassey glittered all the way down the catwalk at the Fashion For Relief Haiti show in a gorgeous gold Jenny Packham dress and similarly stunning gold jewellery.
-
33. fashion for relief 190210 Sarah Brown
Sarah Brown, the patron of the While Ribbon Alliance which was raising money for Haiti earthquake victims at last night’s fashion show, arrived to talk to the audience in a simple but stunning dark Issa dress with black tights and a silver necklace.
-
34. fashion for relief 190210 David Walliams and James Corden
Gavin and Stacey star James Corden (in Burberry) locked lips with none other than Little Britain’s David Walliams (in Tom Ford) as they hit the end of the catwalk together.
-
35. fashion for relief 190210 Roisin Murphy
Roisin Murphy made her first public appearance since giving birth to her daughter, Clodagh, in a gorgeous knee-length Lanvin black dress and fascinator.
-
36. fashion for relief 190210 Jacquetta Wheeler
Jacquetta Wheeler showed off her long legs in a LBD with statement shoulders and black cut-out heels.
-
37. fashion for relief 190210 Jo Wood
Jo Wood hit the runway in a daring Vintage black sheer lace dress and cream lace cardigan at the Fashion For Relief event.
-
38. fashion for relief 190210 freddie flintoff
English cricketer Andrew Freddie Flintoff topped up the male numbers on the catwalk at Fashion For Relief. Freddie donned a sleek Jaeger suit for his runway debut.
fashion for relief 190210 Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell
It’s been a while since Kate Moss stepped onto the runway, but last night she joined forces with pal Naomi Campbell for Fashion For Relief. The two girls were joined by Alexander McQueen’s muse Annabelle Neilson, and all wore designs from McQueen’s spring/summer 2010 collection.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018