5 Mar 2018
Fashion for Aids Charity Dinner, Paris
-
1. Dita Von Teese Fashion for Aids 29/01/09To round off a fashion-fabulous week of Haute Couture shows, the stars flocked to the terribly chic Pavillon d’Armenonville for the Fashion for Aids charity dinner. All eyes were on burlesque beauty Dita Von Teese, who was as immaculately turned out as usual with her coiffed raven locks, poppy-red lips and perfectly manicured nails.
-
2. Jovovich Saab Barton Fashion for Aids 29/01/09Fresh from the success of his couture show on Wednesday, Elie Saab struck up conversation some of his more famous fans, Milla Jovovich and Mischa Barton. The two actresses were both wearing pastel-toned gowns as we've seen all over the couture catwalks in Paris this week, with Milla opting for a shimmering lilac frock with embellished empire line.
-
3. Dita Von Teese Saab Fashion for Aids 29/01/09Dita Von Teese was spotted at the Elie Saab couture show earlier in the week, and took the opportunity to have a catch up with the designer at the charity dinner. Also following the trend for pastel-hued frocks, the burlesque queen opted for this heavily embroidered gown. Saab has recently been collaborating with Dita on the costumes for her Crazy Horse stage show.
-
4. Kruger Jackson Fashion for Aids 29/01/09One of our fave celebrity couples, Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson arrived in typically groomed style. Ever-stylish Diane donned a floral-print frock by Christophe Decarnin for Nina Ricci and covered up with a faux-fur cropped jacket, while her lovely boyfriend was tres parisien in a three-piece navy suit and silk neck-tie.
-
5. Bruni-Sarkozy Fashion for Aids 29/01/09The French First Lady, Carla Bruni-Sarkozy lit up the room in a vibrant sky-blue YSL gown. Although not present on the front row at any of the couture shows, she was there in spirit, as tracks from her latest album were included in the soundtrack during the Dior presentation.
-
6. Doillon Fashion for Aids 29/01/09The stylish Lou Doillon was also present at the charity dinner at the Pavillon d'Armenonville. Lou arrived wearing a simple strapless deep-red dress, teamed with black heels and matching red nails. The model-come-actress had also been taking in a few shows during the week, having been spotted front row at Givenchy and Gaultier.
-
7. Rykiel Fashion for Aids 29/01/09Legendary designer Sonia Rykiel brought her daughter Nathalie Rykiel along to the charity dinner. The French couturier was wrapped up warm from the freezing Paris temperatures in a thick woollen coat with sparkling brooch detail, whilst Nathalie followed suit, keeping that wintery chill at bay.
-
8. Pivovarova Fashion for Aids 29/01/09It’s been a busy week for Sasha Pivovarova, who arrived at the Fashion for Aids dinner in this black-on-black ensemble, teamed with some serious statement jewels. The supermodel graced the runways for Elie Saab, Valentino, Chanel and Dior during Haute Couture week.
