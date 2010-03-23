5 Mar 2018
European Premiere of Kick-Ass
1. KICK-ASS Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt rocked up to the European premiere of Kick-Ass working his shaggy chic. The actor sported his now-signature grey beard, a beanie hat, jeans and a smart black jacket.
2. KICK-ASS group
Sandwiched between the movie's director (and her hubby) Matthew Vaughn and Brad Pitt, a blooming Claudia Schiffer was surely the happiest girl at the Kick-Ass European premiere.
3. KICK-ASS Jonathan Ross and Jane Goldman
Jonathan Ross opted for a unique look of wide-legged trousers tucked into slouchy boots as he supported wife Jane Goldman at the premiere of Kick-Ass. Jane looked stunning in a draped spotty dress with a plunging neckline.
4. KICK-ASS Tom Ford
Impeccable as ever, Tom Ford arrived at the Kick-Ass premere in a velvet jacket, checked shirt, perfectly-styled scarf and ultra-cool shades.
5. KICK-ASS Brad Pitt
What a gent! Brad Pitt took time out to sign autographs for a host of fans in London's Leicester Square.
6. KICK-ASS Aaron Johnson and Sam Taylor Wood
Mum-to-be Sam Taylor Wood looked cute in a metallic shift as she accompanied her beau Aaron Johnson to the premiere. After his star turn in Sam's Nowhere Boy, Aaron landed a role in new movie, Kick-Ass.
7. KICK-ASS Cast of Kick-Ass
A stellar line-up: Stars of the movie, Aaron Johnson, Chloe Moretz, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Mark Strong pose for pics with screenplay writer Jane Goldman and producer Brad Pitt.
8. KICK-ASS Nicholas Hoult
A Single Man star Nicholas Hoult arrived at the premiere looking dapper in a fitted grey suit.
9. KICK-ASS Jamie Oliver and Jools Oliver
There were two trends in common at the Kick-Ass European premiere in London: military chic... and maternity style! Jamie and Jools Oliver enjoyed the movie together, and she looked gorgeous showing off her bump in leggings and a Sgt. Pepper jacket.
10. KICK-ASS Claudia Winkleman
A shaggy-haired Claudia Winkleman looked stylish at the Kick-Ass premiere working spring's military trend.
11. KICK-ASS Jason Fleming and Dextor Fletcher
Brit stars Jason Fleming and Dextor Fletcher hooked up for a bit of manly posing on the red carpet.
