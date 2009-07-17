5 Mar 2018
Entourage Season Premiere
-
1. Party 130709 Entourage Adrian Grenier
The much-anticipated return for the sixth series of the hit-US TV show, Entourage, saw a gaggle of glamorous celebrities descend upon the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles. The screening was followed by an after-party where the glamorous cast supped Belvedere vodka cocktails and Moet et Chandon champagne. The gorgeous cast mingled with stars including Hayden Panettiere and Tobey Maguire.
Hollywood heartthrob Adrain Grenier, rumoured to be dating Twilight star Ashley Greene, was looking dashing as always. Sporting a traditional charcoal suit, the actor donned a fuchsia pink tie to brighten up the evening.
-
2. Party 130709 Entourage Emmanuelle Chriqui
Actress Emmanuelle Chriqui wore a super low-cut Jenny Packham dress. Bang on trend in nude and black satin, the plunging dress flaunted the Entourage star's figure. Recently Emmanuelle has been juggling her role in the TV series along with projects on the big screen - she has two films due out this year, "Women in Trouble" and the thriller "13".
-
3. Party 130709 Entourage Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Jamie-Lynn Sigler is a guest star in the hit TV show and looked hot-to-trot at the season premiere. Jamie-Lynn donned this Donna Karan zebra print mini-dress. Supporting her on and off-screen boyfriend, Jerry Ferrara, the couple reportedly couldn't keep their hands off one another at the after-party.
-
4. Party 130709 Entourage Adrian Grenier, Jeremy Piven, Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon
Adian Grenier, Jeremy Piven, Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon. The Entourage boys are back in town! The cast of the show were at the season premiere and looked pretty pleased to be there. Looking laid back and joking amongst themselves, the boys gave the evening a vibe of a stag-do, rather than a high-brow premiere!
-
5. Party 130709 Entourage Hayden Panettiere
Heroes star, Hayden Panettiere, provided even more eye-candy for the evening. Having recently split from Welsh cassanova, presenter Steve Jones, the newly single star wore a cream and green strapless cocktail dress with a beaded leather overlay. She polished off her outfit with nude Louboutin peep-toes and a matching clutch. No stranger to the celebrity scene, the law-abiding actress sipped water throughout the Belvedere party!
-
6. Party 130709 Entourage Carla Gugino
Carla Gugino, who plays Amanda Daniels in the series, wore a figure-hugging, black sequinned Twenty Cluny dress. The revealing sweetheart neckline is sexy yet demure, flattering her bodyshape. Boldly leaving accessories to a minimum, Carla finishes off her outfit with a pair of black, peep-toe Jimmy Choos. The whole outfit has a hint of the burlesque about it - a great choice!
