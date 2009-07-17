The much-anticipated return for the sixth series of the hit-US TV show, Entourage, saw a gaggle of glamorous celebrities descend upon the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles. The screening was followed by an after-party where the glamorous cast supped Belvedere vodka cocktails and Moet et Chandon champagne. The gorgeous cast mingled with stars including Hayden Panettiere and Tobey Maguire.

Hollywood heartthrob Adrain Grenier, rumoured to be dating Twilight star Ashley Greene, was looking dashing as always. Sporting a traditional charcoal suit, the actor donned a fuchsia pink tie to brighten up the evening.