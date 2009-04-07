5 Mar 2018
Emporio Armani Menswear Show, Milan
-
1. David Victoria Beckham Armani Show 18/01/09Victoria Beckham flew into Milan and arrived after the Emporio Armani show to meet her husband David Beckham, and the pair took off hand-in-hand together for dinner. David took inspiration from the catwalk, throwing an oversized scarf on over his suit, while Victoria was sporting a chic black asymmetric frock. VB has followed in her hubbie's footsteps and is now the current face of Emporio Armani women's underwear.
-
2. David Beckham 1 Armani Show 18/01/09David Beckham was the star attraction at the Emporio Armani menswear show in Milan. Becks who starred in that Emporio Armani underwear ad was looking sharp in a slick midnight blue suit, and was front row at the show sitting alongside Georgio Armani's niece, Kelly Brook and Danny Cipriani.
-
3. David Beckham Giorgio Armani Show 18/01/09Giorgio Armani posed for a few snaps alongside his long-time friend and guest of honour [BOLD "David Beckham"] on the catwalk after the show. Perhaps reflecting the current state of economic gloom, the Emporio Armani Autumn Winter 09/10 menswear collection was less flashy, more subdued than would perhaps usually be expected, with lots of hard-wearing wool, tweed and tough-look leather working its way down the catwalk.
-
4. Cipriani Brook Armani Show 18/01/09It really was a night for the Brits in Milan as Kelly Brook and her flame Danny Cipriani were also present at the show. The cute couple were all smiles with Kelly looking ladylike in a cream jacket and black curve-hugging pencil skirt, and rugby-man Danny channeling more than a hint of David Beckham in a smart suit jacket and tie. Kelly has recently been announced as the newest judge on the high profile TV show Britain’s Got Talent, joining Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Piers Morgan.
-
5. David Beckham 2 Armani Show 18/01/09David Beckham enjoyed a drink backstage after browsing the new collection in the show in Milan. The 33-year-old footballing legend is currently living in the fashion capital following his loan to Milan FC while his club LA Galaxy are off-season with Victoria opting to stay in the US with their three boys.
-
6. Brook Cipriani Giorgio Armani show 18/01/09Man of the evening Giorgio Armani welcomed his British guests to Italy with open arms, and posed for a couple of pictures with Kelly Brook and Danny Cipriani. The pair sat down together to enjoy the designer's show, which was described as “a projected vision of nature moving into the city” in the show notes.
1 of 6
David Victoria Beckham Armani Show 18/01/09
Victoria Beckham flew into Milan and arrived after the Emporio Armani show to meet her husband David Beckham, and the pair took off hand-in-hand together for dinner. David took inspiration from the catwalk, throwing an oversized scarf on over his suit, while Victoria was sporting a chic black asymmetric frock. VB has followed in her hubbie's footsteps and is now the current face of Emporio Armani women's underwear.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018