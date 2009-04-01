5 Mar 2018
Empire Film Awards
-
1. Arterton Empire 29/03/09A whole host of stars of the silver screen hit London's Grosvenor House Hotel for the Empire Film Awards over the weekend, and leading the pack was Bond girl Gemma Arterton who picked up the award for Best Newcomer. The actress, who was pretty in a floating chiffon frock and fierce ankle booties, was presented the gong by her Three and Out co-star, Mackenzie Crook. “It's great to just be nominated,” she said at the ceremony. “It means a lot this one. But to win is lovely, I feel like people are really appreciating my work.”
-
2. Kurylenko Empire 29/03/09Joining her Quantum of Solace co-star was another Bond beauty, Olga Kurylenko, who arrived sporting a sleek black Jasmine Di Milo tux jacket over her Temperley London LBD. The Ukraninan born star had been nominated for Best Actress for her role in the flick, but lost out to Helena Bonham Carter. She didn't go home completely empty handed though — Olga picked up the Best Thriller award for Quantum of Solace on behalf of the rest of the cast and crew. “It's such a pleasure to be here tonight, and I'm very happy to receive this award,” she said. “The film won this award, so it's for everybody. But unfortunately we can't cut it into a hundred pieces!”
-
3. Bonham Carter Empire 29/03/09Helena Bonham Carter was thrilled to accept the award for Best Actress for her role in the dark musical Sweeney Todd, in which she was directed by her long term partner Tim Burton. “I feel really flattered on my behalf, but also on Tim's behalf, and for everyone involved,” she gushed backstage after collecting the gong. “But for this part I did actually work incredibly, incredibly hard. I learnt to sing — which I loved every minute of. It was a real risk, but obviously it's paid off! Not just because of this award, but because people really seem to like it.”
-
4. Butler Sheen Empire 29/03/09Gerard Butler took to the stage with Guy Ritchie to accept the award for Best British Film for gangster flick RocknRolla during the ceremony. “I want to thank Guy who really wrote all the words and directed all the stuff and did a great job,” he said when he accepted the prize. “It's about time he got something right!” Gerard was celebrating his success backstage with fellow actor Michael Sheen. “I know that these awards are voted for by the people who actually pay their money to go and watch the films,” Michael said. “I think it's great that films that may not have been nominated at other awards ceremonies get nominated here.”
-
5. Page Empire 29/03/09A smiling Joanna Page arrived at the London awards ceremony in a cute LBD. The Gavin and Stacey starlet may not have been nominated for anything, but she was invited to join the many celebrity guests in presenting an award — handing out the Best Horror Film prize to the cast and crew of Eden Lake.
-
6. Crook Freeman Empire 29/03/09Having handed out the Best Newcomer Award to Gemma Arterton, Mackenzie Crook took the opportunity to have a good old catch up backstage with his former co-star in The Office, Martin Freeman.
-
7. Bean Empire 29/03/09Sean Bean was another famous face to turn out for the Empire awards ceremony, and was also given the honour of presenting one of the prizes. The actor took to the stage towards the end of the night to hand out the prestigious award for Empire Icon to his old friend and Lord of the Rings co-star, Viggo Mortensen.
-
8. Felton Empire 29/03/09Harry Potter star Tom Felton arrived at the awards with a guest, and was happily soaking up the starry atmosphere. The young actor found fame as Harry’s arch-rival Draco Malfoy in the hugely successful film series, and as such has been catapulted into the limelight along with the rest of his co-stars. The actor is due to begin filming the final instalment, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows over the next couple of weeks.
-
9. Bowman Empire 29/03/09Edith Bowman was also in attendance at the star-studded ceremony, and covered up her bright print mini-shift with a black blazer. The radio presenter enjoyed the evening's entertainment at the event thrown by Empire Magazine — at which the big winners included The Dark Knight for Best Film, Son of Ranbow for Best Comedy and Danny Boyle for Outstanding Contribution to British Cinema
-
10. Atwell Empire 29/03/09The Duchess starlet Hayley Atwell arrived at the Grosvenor House Hotel looking glam in a black jumpsuit, which she accessorised with a silver envelope clutch, sparkling headband and droplet earrings. The actress was nominated for the Best Newcomer Award, but lost out to a rather chuffed Gemma Arterton, at the awards ceremony where all the winners are voted for by readers of Empire Magazine.

