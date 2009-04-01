Gerard Butler took to the stage with Guy Ritchie to accept the award for Best British Film for gangster flick RocknRolla during the ceremony. “I want to thank Guy who really wrote all the words and directed all the stuff and did a great job,” he said when he accepted the prize. “It's about time he got something right!” Gerard was celebrating his success backstage with fellow actor Michael Sheen. “I know that these awards are voted for by the people who actually pay their money to go and watch the films,” Michael said. “I think it's great that films that may not have been nominated at other awards ceremonies get nominated here.”