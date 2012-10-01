There were show-stopping gowns a-plenty at the 2012 Emmys, see the best-dressed here, from January Jones to Michelle Dockery and Heidi Klum...
Emmys 2012
1. January Jones in Zac Posen at the Emmy Awards 2012
January Jones took a night off from mum duties at the Emmys to wow in a plunging Zac Posen gown with layered tulle train, finishing her look with a slick up-do and blue smokey eyes.
2. Julianne Moore in Christian Dior Couture at the Emmy Awards 2012
Canary-yellow proved one of the most popular shades of the night worn by Julianne Moore and Claire Danes. Julianne's choice was a full-skirted frock by Christian Dior Couture.
3. Hayden Panettiere in Marchesa at the Emmy Awards 2012
Hayden Panettiere looked utterly regal in her choice of gold and china-blue Marchesa gown.
4. Ginnifer Goodwin in Monique Lhuillier at the Emmy Awards 2012
We're smitten for Ginnifer Goodwin's choice of embroidered Monique Lhuillier gown and matching red and nude Christian Louboutins. Totally fashion-forward.
5. Heidi Klum in Alexandre Vauthier Couture at the Emmy Awards 2012
Matching her pastel-fresh frock to her shoes, Heidi Klum hit the red carpet in Alexandre Vauthier Couture.
6. Elisabeth Moss in Dolce & Gabbana at the Emmy Awards 2012
Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss went super girly for the Emmys in a floral Dolce & Gabbana mullet dress.
7. Claire Danes in Lanvin at the Emmy Awards 2012
For her moment in the spotlight Claire Danes opted to go bright and bold, flattering her burgeoning baby bump in a strapless canary-yellow gown by Lanvin. Gold sandals and bouncy waves completed her look.
8. Christina Hendricks in Christian Siriano at the Emmy Awards 2012
Christina Hendricks played homage to her retro on-screen style in strapless mermaid gown by Christian Siriano.
9. Cat Deeley at the Emmy Awards 2012
Cat Deeley was a lady in red for the night in a stunning one-shoulder ruched gown, matched with a sleek up-do.
10. Julianne Hough at the Emmy Awards 2012
Julianne Hough channeled Little Mermaid for the night in an intricate Georges Hobeika floor-sweeper.
11. Elisabeth Moss at the Emmys Nominees Reception
At the Emmys Nominees Reception Elisabeth Moss was working flapper chic in a fringed LBD.
