SEE all the stars, including award winning actress Kate Winslet, Gwyneth Paltrow, Lea Michele, Dianna Agron, Evan Rachel Wood and more hit the red carpet for the Primetime Emmys 2011!
Emmys 2011 - Best Dressed
1. Kate Winslet at the Emmys 2011
Smouldering in scarlet, Kate Winslet opted for a stunning cap-sleeve, floor-length Elie Saab Resort 2012 gown to scoop her first Emmys award for Mildred Pierce.
2. Gwyneth Paltrow at the Emmys 2011
Stealing the style show at the Emmys 2011, presenter Gwyneth Paltrow worked a sizzling black gown with handmade embroidery and a tulle trim from the SS12 Emilio Pucci collection. Check out her daring flash of midriff!
3. Evan Rachel Wood and Kate Winslet at the Emmys 2011
On-screen mother and daughter, Mildred Pierce stars Evan Rachel Wood and Kate Winslet looked stunning in their Elie Saab gowns.
4. Dianna Agron at the Emmys 2011
Glee star Dianna Agron made sure all eyes were on her at the Emmys 2011 in a stunninhg sapphire blue sweeping gown from Roksanda Ilincic AW11.
5. Lea Michele at the Emmys 2011
Red gowns emerged as the hottest dress trend of the Emmys 2011, with Glee star Lea Michele positively sizzling in this ruched shouldered Marchesa number with cute matching ruby Manolo Blahnik shoes peeping out.
6. Heidi Klum at the Emmys 2011
The gorgeous Heidi Klum hit the Emmys 2011 red carpet in a show-stopping custom-made Christian Siriano dress with vintage lace under a silk tulle and frothy organza pleated skirt teamed with Christian Louboutin heels.
7. Evan Rachel Wood at the Emmys 2011
Opting for the same designer as her on-screen mum Kate Winslet, it was only fitting for Mildred Pierce star Evan Rachel Wood to go vintage inspired in this stunning black embroidered gown from Elie Saab's AW11 collection.
8. Elisabeth Moss at the Emmys 2011
Mad Men's Elisabeth Moss sparkled in a nude Marchesa gown on the Emmys 2011 red carpet. The actress, who was nominated for her role as Peggy Olsen, revealed that she's delighted to be reunited with her TV "family" for the new season of the hit Sixties drama, which is now filming its fifth season.
9. Katie Holmes at the Emmys 2011
While her co-star Barry Pepper scooped Best Actor for The Kennedys, Katie Holmes hit the Emmys 2011 to present an award, working a vibrant blue Calvin Klein Collection dress with matching Pierre Hardy shoes. We love the undone up-do.
10. Jon Hamm and Jennifer Westfeldt at the Emmys 2011
Mad Men star Jon Hamm celebrated the show's big Best Drama Series Emmys win with partner Jennifer Westfeldt.
11. Claire Danes at the Emmys 2011
Claire Danes made an ultra glamorous entrance at the Emmys 2011 in a wow-worthy strapless glitzy blue-black Oscar de la Renta gown.
12. Jane Lynch at the Emmys 2011
Emmys 2011 presenter Jane Lynch made sure that the show was suitably entertaining, with a fantastic Marilyn-esque dance routine.
13. Jayma Mays at the Emmys 2011
While jewel colours were the hot hues of the night, Glee star Jayma Mays went for demure pink blush in this stunning Zuhair Murad Fall 2011 frothy tulle skirted gown teamed with Brian Atwood heels and a cute Swarovski clutch.
14. Guy Pearce and Kate Winslet at the Emmys 2011
Mildred Pierce co-stars Guy Pearce and Kate Winslet congratulated each other on their Emmys 2011 wins!
15. Cat Deeley at the Emmys 2011
Brit presenter Cat Deeley looked uber glam in silver and white floor-length gown.
16. Heather Morris at the Emmys 2011
Glee cheerleader Heather Morris made style waves on the Emmys 2011 red carpet in this stunning Masai Paya ruched tiered plunge neck gown.
17. Olivia Munn at the Emmys 2011
Perfect Couples star Olivia Munn nailed the jewel trend in this shimmering emerald Carolina Herrara gown.
18. Christina Hendricks at the Emmys 2011
Mad Men star Christina Hendricks flaunted her fab figure in this eye-popping silver embellished Johanna Johnson gown - with sizzling thigh-high split, teamed with silver Christian Louboutin peep-toes and a Judith Leiber box clutch.
19. Kevin McHale and Mark Salling at the Emmys 2011
Glee stars Kevin and Mark shared a joke on the Emmys 2011 red carpet.
20. Amber Riley at the Emmys 2011
Glee star Amber Riley styled up the Emmys red carpet in a lilac hued gown with silver embellished shoulders.
21. Cory Monteith at the Emmys 2011
Glee heartthrob Cory Monteith looked suitably dapper on the Emmys red carpet in a three-piece suit.
22. Nina Dobrev at the Emmys 2011
Vampire Diaries actress Nina Dobrev got in on the red dress trend in this divine strapless fish-tail Donna Karan gown with neat Judith Leiber micro-clutch.
23. Minka Kelly at the Emmys 2011
Charlie's Angels star Minka Kelly went for all out drama in this stunning midnight blue lace tiered Christian Dior gown as she arrived at the Emmys 2011.
24. Julianna Margulies at the Emmys 2011
Picking up the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama for her role in The Good Wife, Julianna Margulies wowed in an ice white structured crescent-shaped bustier Armani Prive strapless gown.
25. Julia Stiles at the Emmys 2011
Dexter star and Emmys 2011 nominee, Julia Stiles worked a lavender hued lace fish-tail Georges Hobeika Couture gown.
26. Guy Pearce and Kate Winslet at the Emmys 2011
Proudly showing off their matching Emmys, Mildred Pierce co-stars Kate Winslet and Guy Pearce shared a kiss for the cameras.
27. Ian Somerhalder at the Emmys 2011
Vampire Diaries star Ian Somerhalder went a little bit James Bond in his Emporio Armani one-button shawl collar tuxedo
28. Kelly Osbourne at the Emmys 2011
Kelly Osbourne went for all-out drama in her on trend burgundy hued J.Mendel floor-sweeping gown.
29. Kerry Washington at the Emmys 2011
Star of the new TV show Scandal Kerry Washington dazzled in a shimmering scarlet strapless Zuhair Murad Couture gown with Jimmy Choo platform pumps and matching red lippy.
30. Jane Lynch and Chris Colfer at the Emmys 2011
Emmys 2011 presenter Jane Lynch posed for pics with her Glee co-star Chris Colfer before the show began.
31. Kelly Macdonald at the Emmys 2011
While Boardwalk Empire may not have cleaned up at the Emmys 2011, its star Kelly Macdonald wins our style award for her sheer panel Deco print black dress.
32. Minka Kelly, Annie Ilonzeh, Rachael Taylor and Drew Barrymore at the Emmys 2011
New Charlie's Angels Minka Kelly, Annie Ilonzeh and Rachael Taylor hit the stage with the show's executive producer and former Angel Drew Barrymore who looked stunning in a nude Givenchy gown to present the Outstanding Lead Actor award.
33. Heidi Klum and Seal at the Emmys 2011
Heidi Klum posed for pics with hubby Seal on the Emmys red carpet.
34. Naya Rivera at the Emmys 2011
Glee star Naya Rivera went for all-out noir in a super-sculptural gown.
35. Anna Faris at the Emmys 2011
Anna Faris at the Emmy Awards 2011
36. Jenna Ushkowitz at the Emmys 2011
Jenna Ushkowitz at the Emmy Awards 2011
37. Darren Criss at the Emmys 2011
Glee star Darren Criss cut a dashing form on the red carpet at the Emmys 2011.
38. Will Arnett and Zooey Deschanel at the Emmys 2011
Zooey Deschanel went pretty in pink in this Monique Lhuillier Resort 2012 gown as she presented an award with Will Arnett at the Emmys 2011.
39. Kiernan Shipka at the Emmys 2011
Mad Men actress Kiernan Shipka who plays Don and Betty Draper's troubled daughter Sally, looked cute-as-a-button as she celebrated the show's win at the Emmys.
40. Kristen Wiig at the Emmys 2011
Bridesmaids star Kristen Wiig looked stunning in a burnished copper Zac Posen Grecian gown.
41. Paula Abdul at the Emmys 2011
US X Factor judge Paula Abdul hit the Emmys 2011 red carpet in a tiered mermaid gown.
