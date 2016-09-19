What You Can't Miss From The Emmys 2016

The Emmys 2016 was a predictably flashy evening, with the best of TV out to see which programmes and actors would be celebrated at this year’s awards.

Though sometimes awards ceremonies can be, frankly, a bit boring but a lot happened at the 68th Emmy Awards.

The show was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, who made reference to the #OscarsSoWhite controversy in February, saying: ‘The Emmys are so diverse this year the Oscars are now telling people we're one of their closest friends.’

Here’s what else people were talking about…

1. There was a red carpet Stranger Things reunion with Calbel McLaughlin, Millie Bobby Brown and Gaten Matarazo, who took to the stage for a pre-show rendition of Uptown Funk.

2. The internet went mad, asking who the hot guy sitting next to Kevin Spacey was. When the camera panned, the mystery man — who’s been identified as the actor’s manager Kevin Lowenstein — caught the attention of the Twitter army.

3. Game Of Throne has now officially won the most Emmys ever — 38 in total, one more than Frasier. Loads of the actors, including Sophie Turner, Kit Harrington and Emilia Clarke, were there to bask in the Emmy glory.

4. The Night Manager director Suzanne Bier, who won best directing in a limited series and was the only woman nominated in the category, gave a punchy acceptance speech saying: ‘This is such a traditional men's world, and I hope the fact a woman director has won this prestigious prize is going to mean that more non-conventional series and movies are going to be directed by women.’ Yes, Suzanne.

5. Kerry Washington caused a internet storm, not only as she looked hot, dressing up her pregnancy bump in a black cut-out Brandon Maxwell gown, but she left her hair naturally curly than her usual straightened styles. Hosts of Tweets said how the actress had inspired them to leave their hair more natural.

6. Jeffrey Tambor, who plays a transgender woman in the Amazon series Transparent, won the outstanding comedy actor award and gave a shout out to actors in the trans community in his speech: ‘I would not be unhappy were I the last cisgender male to play a transgender female on television. We have work to do.’

7. Maggie Smith won her third Emmy for her role as Violet Crawley, but has never been at the awards to collect it. Jimmy Kimmel joked: ‘We're not mailing this to her. Maggie, if you want this, it will be in the lost and found.’

8. It was all going on with Tom Hiddleston’s lurve life. As well as * BREAKING NEWS *, confirming that he and Taylor are still friends, rumours were circling that he’s dating mega babe Priyanka Chopra.

9. There was a lot of yellow on the red carpet, with Mandy Moore, Minnie Driver and Laura Carmichael all wearing buttercup hues.

10. Christian Siriano dressed pretty much everyone — 10 actresses, all in all, walked in his designs.

11. Grease Live was the shock win of the night, beating Lemonade to the Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, meaning Queen Bey went away empty handed after losing to James Corden in the Outstanding Variety Special category. Twitter wasn’t happy.

