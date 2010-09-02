5 Mar 2018
Emmy Awards 2010
-
1. EMMYS 2010
Mad Men’s January Jones stole the show in this Atelier Versace blue satin gown with corset paneling and flowing train.
-
2. EMMYS 2010
Star of Mad Men Christina Hendricks showed off what she’s best known for: that amazing figure! With its delicate lavendar shade, her curve-hugging Zac Posen gown was the perfect match for her porcelain skin and flame locks.
-
3. EMMYS 2010
Troy actress Rose went for elegant simplicity in this white Gucci gown with golden belt and straps. Her tousled up-do was spot on.
-
4. EMMYS 2010
Dressed in a show-stopping Alexander McQueen dress and patent pumps, True Blood star Anna Paquin looked amazing showing just the right amount of leg.
-
5. EMMYS 2010
Our favourite Glee girl wore custom-dyed Brian Atwood pumps with a ruffled Oscar de la Renta gown set off with a multi-coloured diamond Lorraine Schwartz necklace and a satin Swarovski clutch.
-
6. EMMYS 2010
Mad Men star Elisabeth Moss looked a vision in this nude Donna Karan gown with floating train.
-
7. EMMYS 2010
British actress Emily Blunt looked gorgeous in a floaty lavender Christian Dior gown with white sequin embellishment and matching hair clip.
-
8. EMMYS 2010
Actress Susan Sarandon posed on the red carpet with daughter Eva Amurri. The duo contrasted in a black sequin gown and nude silk frock.
-
9. EMMYS 2010
Heidi Klum showed no signs of giving up her supermodel status in this super-short ruffled Marchesa mini and Louboutin heels.
-
10. EMMYS 2010
Glee goddess Amber Riley chose a popular colour for the night: elegant white. Set off with silver accessories and classic hair, the star looked stunning.
-
11. EMMYS 2010
British actress Emily Blunt posed on the red carpet with her husband and star of The Office John Krasinski.
-
12. EMMYS 2010
Glee’s hot jock Cory Monteith (aka Fin) shed his high school image in lieu of a more grown-up and red-carpet-worthy look. Very handsome indeed!
-
13. EMMYS 2010
The newly married True Blood pair looked quite the happy couple on the Emmys red carpet.
-
14. EMMYS 2010
Desparate Housewives star Eva Longoria Parker wore a Robert Rodriquez strapless gown with corset top and flower detailed skirt. Her Loren Jewels chandelier earrings added the finishing touch.
-
15. EMMYS 2010
Glee star Dianna Agron ditched her on-screen cheerleading outfit for this Carolina Herrera fairytale lace gown with sheer ribbon belt.
-
16. EMMYS 2010
Shedding her signature red tracksuit, Jane Lynch wowed on the red carpet in an iridescent purple one-shoulder gown.
-
17. EMMYS 2010
Both dressed in Armani, Jennifer Westfeldt and Mad Men actor Jon Hamm made an adorable duo on the red carpet.
-
18. EMMYS 2010
Glee star Matthew Morrison looked super-cute at this years Emmy Awards in a classic black suit and bow tie.
-
19. EMMYS 2010
Glee’s Jayma Mays opted for a strapless navy Burberry Prorsum dress with knotted gold bangles for extra glamour.
-
20. EMMYS 2010
Glee star Jenna chose a gorgeous red dress for this year’s Emmy Awards, teaming it with a beaded clutch, side ponytail and metallic heels.
-
21. EMMYS 2010
Tina Fey worked a figure-hugging Oscar de la Renta gown with cap sleeves and embellishment on the red carpet. Simple jewellery and an understated clutch ensured all eyes were on the dress.
-
22. EMMYS 2010
Reality TV star Kelly Osbourne unveiled her newly-toned body in a black figure-hugging Tony Ward dress with plunging neck and back.
-
23. EMMYS 2010
Working the carpet in a tiny ruffled Marchesa mini, Heidi showed off that famous figure with husband Seal.
-
24. EMMYS 2010
Emily Deschanel added some colour to the Emmys in a Max Azria Atelier purple dress with satin belt and ruffled tiers. Keeping accessories to a minimum, she wore small gold hoops and a black tube clutch.
-
25. EMMYS 2010
Eva Longoria helped husband Tony Parker with his tie on the red carpet. Meanwhile, she needed no adjustments to her own stunning Robert Rodriquez gown.
-
26. EMMYS 2010
Cute couple Claire Danes and Hugh Dancy were red carpet perfection for the Emmy Awards 2010. A shimmering Armani Prive floor-skimmer was Claire's choice for the night, while Hugh was dapper in a dark suit and tie.
-
27. EMMYS 2010
Glee star Mark Salling has whipped off his Mohican for a sharp red carpet look.
-
28. EMMYS 2010
Kyra Sedgwick showed off her gorgeous Monique L’Huillier gown as she walked the red carpet with husband Kevin Bacon.
-
29. EMMYS 2010
Twilight star Peter Facinelli flew solo on the red carpet at this years Emmys, looking gorgeous in a black suit and white satin tie.
-
30. EMMYS 2010
Jane Krakowski donned an asymmetrical custom-made Escada gown and accessorised with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Salvatore Ferragamo blue satin peep-toes.
-
31. EMMYS 2010
Looking svelte, Toni Collette glowed in a dusty grey Valentino strapless gown with curled golden hair and minimal jewellery.
-
32. EMMYS 2010
Looking very dapper in his black suit and bow-tie, George accepted the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award in humour, asking the audience to refrain from an inevitable standing ovation.
-
33. EMMYS 2010
Glee member Chris joined the rest of the cast on the red carpet in a simple black suit with cute musical brooch.
-
34. EMMYS 2010
Glee’s Naya Rivera looked quite the star in a bold teal gown with puffball hem. Simple bronze heels and a bare neck showed off the dress beautifully.
-
35. EMMYS 2010
Vampire Diaries star Nina Dobrev ticked all the boxes in this peach Zuhair Murad dress. From the side slit to the droplet earrings, she looked sheer perfection.
-
36. EMMYS 2010
Glenn Close walked the carpet in a satin strapless gown with flattering panels and a glowing complexion. She was there with her daughter Annie Starke, who wore a similar dress in a striking grey.
-
37. EMMYS 2010
Tom Hanks took home an Emmy for producing The Pacific with wife Rita Wilson. The actress chose a gorgeous white dress with silver embellishment, a silver clutch and heels for the big night.
-
38. EMMYS 2010
TV presenter Maria Menounos shimmered in a heavily-embellished gown with sexy cut-out side and a perfect red pout.
-
39. EMMYS 2010
Our very own Ricky Gervais looked quite at home walking the red carpet with partner Jane Fallon, who stunned in a bronze silk Grecian dress.
-
40. EMMYS 2010
Ever the gentleman, Glee actor Matthew helped Kyra Sedgwick onto the stage to receive her award for Outstanding Lead Actress in The Closer. Mrs Kevin Bacon wore a strapless Monique L’Hullier gown and black stilettos.
-
41. EMMYS 2010
The stars of the Mad Men cast blew everyone away with their array of gorgeous frocks. January Jones wore a blue satin Atelier Versace gown with train, Elisabeth Moss looked stunning in a nude Donna Karan one-shouldered dress and Christina Hendricks showed off her hour-glass figure in a lavender Zac Posen gown with feather details.
-
42. EMMYS 2010
Looking simply beautiful, Claire Danes accepted her Emmy in glistening Armani Prive with golden highlights and neutral makeup. The star was pictured celebrating in style at the after-party, boogying with Susan Sarandon on the dance floor.
-
43. EMMYS 2010
Doesn’t Sue Sylvester scrub up well?! Wowing the red carpet in an asymmetric Ali Rahimi dress we’re glad to see the back of that Adidas tracksuit! Jane accepted the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy and looked super-glam in the process.
-
44. EMMYS 2010
Dressed in a black suit and skinny tie, Lost star Matthew Fox looked his usual drop-dead-gorgeous self with girlfriend Margherita Ronchi in a black column dress with red box clutch.
-
45. EMMYS 2010
Wearing a flowing white Marchesa gown, Kim looked like a Grecian goddess with an embellished collar and sparkling cuff.
-
46. EMMYS 2010
Presenting two awards at the 2010 Emmy awards, the True Blood trio joked about being legally required to make a vampire pun before announcing Outstanding Director and Outstanding Lead Actor.
-
47. EMMYS 2010
Joined by Tina Fey, Chris Colfer, Randy Jackson and Jon Hamm, the host of this year’s Emmys put on a song-and-dance rendition of Born to Run complete with guitar rock star moves.
-
48. EMMYS 2010
Winner of Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy, our favourite cheerleader coach kept it real in a red Adidas tracksuit and sequin headband. Of course this was just for a special Glee performance with host Jimmy Fallon, but we can’t imagine Sue Sylvester dressing any other way!
-
49. EMMYS 2010
Opting for something short and playful for the after-parties, Chloe looked the perfect party animal in this leopard mini and gold chain choker. Her strappy platforms and bright red clutch no doubt kept her partying until the early hours.
-
50. EMMYS 2010
Shimmering in floor-sweeping Armani Prive, Claire Danes looked ultra-glam on boyfriend Hugh’s arm. Wearing a dress with this much WOW-factor, Claire kept accessories and jewellery to a minimum. That glistening Emmy award was all she needed!
-
51. EMMYS 2010
Gossip Girl Michelle played it safe at the Emmys after-party looking svelte in this one-shouldered black dress and matching clutch. Some sparkly heels and a bling bangle were all the accessories she needed.
-
52. EMMYS 2010
American actress Rashida Jones sparkled in a burgundy strapless number with geometric print. Teamed with satin peep-toes and simple accessories, the star of I Love You Man looked effortlessly chic.
-
53. EMMYS 2010
Anna swapped her floor-length Alexander McQueen red carpet gown for a shorter party-appropriate design to take her into the early hours. Teamed with patent sky-high pumps and a studded red clutch, the newly-married True Blood star rocked simple sophistication at its best.
