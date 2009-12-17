5 Mar 2018
Elton John's Grey Goose Characters and Cocktails Winter Ball
-
1. ELTON 141209 Elton John and Elizabeth Hurley
Elton John greeted his celebrity guests including Elizabeth Hurley as they made their way into the winter wonderland that had been created in the Grosvenor House Hotel ballroom. White blooms decorated the tables and a white carpet had been laid out in the entrance hall. "I'm feeling nervous," he confessed to InStyle, "I hope everyone has a fantastic night and that they get their money's worth!"
-
2. ELTON 141209 David Furnish, Lily Allen, Elton John
David Furnish and Elton John welcomed songstress Lily Allen to their Characters and Cocktails party at the Grosvenor House Hotel. Allen's bespoke bar, specially designed to be auctioned off for the charity, fetched one hundred thousand pounds at auction. It featured a mirrored bar that folded up with two plush velvet upholstered bar benches.
-
3. ELTON 141209 Lily Allen
Clutching her own label Grey Goose Vodka cocktail, Lily Allen joined the celebrity throng at Elton John's Characters and Cocktails Winter Ball.
-
4. ELTON 141209 Kelly Rowland
Kelly Rowland graced the party in a stunning fishtail gown. Guests were treated to one of three specially created Grey Goose Vodka cocktails, each with a winter theme on arrival.
-
5. ELTON 141209 Sam Taylor-Wood and Aaron Johnson
Sam Taylor-Wood glittered in a little black dress and was joined by partner Aaron Johnson at bash, where she sat next to Elton John at the centre table.
-
6. ELTON 141209 Tracey Emin and Sharleen Spiteri
Tracey Emin and Sharleen Spiteri were all dolled up for a glam night out at Elton's Characters and Cocktails party with artist Tracey choosing Vivienne Westwood while Sharleen donned a lipstick-red Lanvin gown.
-
7. ELTON 141209 Daniel Merriweather
The very charming Daniel Merriweather was working a teddy boy look in his statement jacket, quiff and bow tie. "I picked this jacket up in a shop in New York, I just fell in love with it and had to have it," he told InStyle, "although I'm having a little trouble with the button… A couple of days in the gym is all it needs!"
-
8. ELTON 141209 The Saturdays
There's a reason why this lot are called The Saturdays… They party like it's a Saturday even when it's a Sunday! The girl group were all dolled up and ready to party at Elton's charity bash and leapt up to dance for Kelly Rowland's set.
-
9. Elton 141209 Amber Le Bon
Amber Le Bon stole the limelight as she modelled Roland Mouret's specially designed cocktail dress which was auctioned off as part of the package along with his mirrored Origami bar and a Grey Goose Vodka cocktail party. The dress reflected the style of his bar; angular and shiny!
-
10. Elton 141209 Kelly Rowland
After the auction Kelly Rowland took to the stage in a fierce statement shouldered Dolce & Gabbana jacket and hot pants with a coterie of dancers to perform a forty five minute set.
-
11. Elton 141209 Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayer
Elizabeth Hurley glided into the Grey Goose Characters and Cocktails party in a lilac gown and white fur shrug with husband Arun Nayer.
-
12. Elton 141209 Elizabeth Hurley and Arki Brusson
Elizabeth Hurley and billionaire Arki Brusson enjoyed the highly entertaining auction which included bespoke bars by Roland Mouret, Lily Allen and Lily Cole as well as a one-of-a-kind gold Vespa by Patrick Cox.
-
13. Elton 141209 Patrick Cox and Ozwald Boateng
There was a heady mix of celebrities, billionaires and VIPs, Elton's Characters and Cocktails bash including shoe designer Patrick Cox and Saville Row designer, Ozwald Boateng.
-
14. Elton 141209 David Furnish and Elton John
David Furnish and Elton John were the hosts with the most last night as they welcomed their celebrity pals to their Elton John Foundation Characters and Cocktails soiree sponsored by Grey Goose. The pair made a dapper duo with David sporting tartan trews and Elton in a black tuxedo.
-
15. Elton 141209 Elton John and Kelly Rowland
Being the man of the moment meant Elton John had the privelidge of being serenaded by the talent at his Winter Ball... A hotpants-clad Kelly Rowland made her way up to his table as part of her performance...
-
16. Elton 141209 Elton John and Kevin Spacey
Elton John's celeb pals include fashion designers, pop stars, models and actors, including Kevin Spacey, pictured.
-
17. Elton 141209 Elton, David, Sam Taylor-Wood, Aaron
A place at Elton's table at the Character and Cocktails Winter Ball was the most coveted and Sam Taylor-Wood and her boyfriend Aaron Johnson sat alongside Elton and David in their exclusive seats.
