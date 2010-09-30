5 Mar 2018
Dolce & Gabbana Party For Naomi Campbell!
Celebrating 25 years of her dazzling career, Naomi Campbell looked suitably stunning at her Dolce & Gabbana party wearing a multi-textured, strapless black minidress from the label. Supermodel chum Claudia Schiffer paid homage to her pal in a Naomi tee - one of 14 designs from Dolce & Gabbana's limited edition collection.
The photographer and his muse! Naomi Campbell holds up one of the limited edition Dolce & Gabbana Naomi tees, which feature iconic pics of Naomi taken by all the top photographers - including this one from Mario Testino. We love it!
Gorgeous mum-to-be Lily Allen worked a neutral hued muted floral Dolce & Gabbana shift dress which showed off her super cute baby bump! Clearly unable to resist giving Lily's bump an affectionate pat, pal Jaime Winstone looked ultra elegant in a Dolce & Gabbana black and white polka dot calf-skimming gown.
Naomi Campbell posed for pics with pal Alexandra Burke who loved her Naomi tee so much, she put it on over her dress!
Hot off the runway, model Yasmin Le Bon worked the top knot bun trend to perfection, showing off her casual tailored look in a Dolce & Gabbana blazer, white blouse and skinny trouser ensemble.
Showing off her deep plum chiffon Dolce & Gabbana dress, Alexandra Burke went for ultra elegance as she arrived at the Naomi Campbell party. We love her side-swept fringe and textured waves.
Working an all-in-black look, Daisy Lowe worked the military trend in a pair of tough black boots, teamed with skinny black trousers and a slouchy black cardie with cut-out detailing. She gave her ensemble a more feminine edge with a statement moonstone ring and a messy up-do.
Tess Daly also worked the all-in-black trend as she joined the party, working super tight spray-on leather trousers teamed with a floaty black silk shirt both Dolce & Gabbana of course!
Sticking to the LBD theme, Pixie Lott was girlie chic in a stunning little black Dolce & Gabbana mini dress, which showed off her gorgeous trademark blonde locks and red lips to perfection!
Former Sugababe Keisha Buchanan showed off some of that quintessential Dolce & Gabbana old-school glamour we know and love! In red leopard print and with a plunging sweetheart neckline, she knew how to make a big entrance as she arrived to party the night away.
Swoon! Red hot model David Gandy set pulses racing as he posed for pics at the party. Showing off that gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana tailoring in a black suit jacket and jeans, David kept his shirt seductively unbuttoned. Wow!
Showing off her super svelte figure, singer Natasha Bedingfield partied the night away in a tight silk floral strapless Dolce & Gabbana dress.
While black was the colour of choice for many of the celebs, Sugababes singer Amelle Berrabah worked a dazzling white Dolce & Gabbana ballerina dress with ruffled skirt and tight corset top. She kept hair and make-up simple to let the dress - and her figure - do all the talking!
