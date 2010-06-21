5 Mar 2018
Dolce & Gabbana Men's 20th Anniversary Party
1. 20 Years of Dolce and Gabbana celebration / Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey
Wow! Camila Alves was beautiful in a cream empire dress and joined her dapper husband Matthew McConaughey at the Dolce & Gabbana men’s 20th anniversary bash.
2. 20 Years of Dolce and Gabbana celebration / Duffy
So chic, so elegant, so sexy! Duffy turned heads on the red carpet in a black and floral Dolce & Gabbana dress.
3. 20 Years of Dolce and Gabbana celebration / Eli Roth, Peaches Geldof
Peaches Geldof was accompanied by her beau, actor Eli Roth, and blew us away in a spring/summer 2010 Dolce & Gabbana black fringed dress
4. 20 Years of Dolce and Gabbana celebration / Eva Herzigova
Eva Herzigova paired a black and white polka-dot skirt with a leopard-print bustier and a sheer chiffon cardigan for the Dolce & Gabbana men’s 20th anniversary party.
5. 20 Years of Dolce and Gabbana celebration / Rachel Weisz
Rachel Weisz looked absolutely stunning in a sequined Dolce & Gabbana mini, teamed with raspberry lips and a trendy updo.
6. 20 Years of Dolce and Gabbana celebration / Annie Lennox
We are family! Annie Lennox and her daughters were all super-stylish in Dolce & Gabbana.
7. 20 Years of Dolce and Gabbana celebration / Margherita Missoni
Margherita Missoni graced the red carpet in this fierce leopard print Dolce & Gabbana dress.
8. 20 Years of Dolce and Gabbana celebration / Juliette Binoche
Juliette Binoche commanded attention in a ruched black satin cocktail dress by Dolce & Gabbana.
9. 20 Years of Dolce and Gabbana celebration / Morgan Freeman
Actor Morgan Freeman looked sharp in his black Dolce & Gabbana tailored suit.
10. 20 Years of Dolce and Gabbana celebration Stefano Gabbana, Monica Bellucci
Monica Bellucci and her pal Stefano Gabbana both looked super-smart in all-black ensembles at the Dolce & Gabbana men’s 20th anniversary party. Monica chose a stunning full-length black satin gown with lace sleeves by the designers, while Stefano was sleek and chic in a black suit.
11. 20 Years of Dolce and Gabbana celebration Party/ Monica Bellucci
Monica Bellucci wowed in a black lace and satin Dolce & Gabbana gown.
