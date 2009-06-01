5 Mar 2018
Dolce & Gabbana Fabulous Party, Cannes
1. Party Dolce & Gabbana Cannes Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue was top of the starry guestlist who attended the Dolce and Gabbana Fabulous party at the luxurious La Baoili on the last night of the Cannes Film Festival. The pint-sized popstrel had been performing at another VIP bash earlier on in the night, and so was a fashionably late arrival to the party - but was in high spirits when she finally turned up in her fuchsia pink custom-made Dolce & Gabbana cocktail dress.
2. Party Dolce & Gabbana Cannes Peaches Geldof
Finishing off a week of premiering, partying and networking was Peaches Geldof, who was looking sleek and sophisticated in her modified Dolce & Gabbana cocktail dress with heavily embellished puff sleeves. The aspiring actress finished off her whirlwind week with not one, not two, but three events in one evening - and naturally donned a different frock for each one.
3. Party Dolce & Gabbana Cannes Natasha Poly
Another gorgeous gown for another gorgeous guest. All eyes were on supermodel Natasha Poly, who was quite the Russian doll as she glistened in front of the cameras in her golden off-the-shoulder party frock. She cinched the shimmering gown in at the waist with an oversized black bow.
4. Party Dolce & Gabbana Cannes Dita Von Teese
Another star who arrived sporting a custom-made Dolce & Gabbana frock was Dita Von Teese. The burlesque beauty - who made a cameo appearance in the Eurovision Song Contest last weekend - arrived at the private party in a shimmering black dress with voluminous sleeves, teamed with an ornate bejewelled statement necklace.
5. Party Dolce & Gabbana Cannes David Gandy
Vying for the attention from all the glamorous females was Dolce & Gabbana underwear model, David Gandy, who had flown in from London especially for the event, where each guest was presented with a pair of sunglasses upon arrival. The model confessed that he "didn't feel too great," so had stopped off to purchase a pair of shades to hide his weary eyes en route to the party. ‘I bought a pair from the Dolce & Gabbana store on the Croisette," he laughed. "Then I came here and they gave me two pairs for free!"
6. Party Dolce & Gabbana Cannes Eva Herzigova and Claudia Schiffer
Exhibiting some model behaviour at the luxurious party were long-time pals Eva Herzigova and Claudia Schiffer - naturally both decked out in their finest Dolce & Gabbana creations, and both sporting sparkling Chopard jewellery. Guests were treated to signature Dolce & Gabbana martinis mixed with fresh apple (courtesy of Terrazzo Martini) at the super-exclusive party - which didn't start till midnight, and continued until dawn.
7. Party Dolce & Gabbana Cannes Pixie Geldof
Following in the footsteps of her party-hard sister was Pixie Geldof, who swept into Le Baoli in a floorlength D&G gown. If you're wondering why the young socialite hasn't been out and about in Cannes until the very last night, it's for a good reason - she's been hard at work doing her A-levels! Pixie had her last exam that morning before jumping on a plane to attend the 'Fabulous' soiree.
8. Party Dolce & Gabbana Cannes Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington dazzled as she arrived in her high-shine puff-sleeved Dolce & Gabbana frock, which was a custom-made modification from one of their autumn winter runway looks. The actress joined the rest of the VIP guests in the lavish venue, which includes a mirrored dancefloor and huge fake trees planted in the middle of the room.
9. Party Dolce & Gabbana Cannes Alice Dellal
The London party set jetted into Paris for the final night of Cannes celebrations. Although Peaches has been around all week, she was also joined by her pal Alice Dellal, who arrived hand-in-hand with her boyfriend, gallery owner Ross Tanner. The model teamed her figue-hugging animal print bustier dress with black platforms, slicked back hair and bangles aplenty.
10. Party Dolce & Gabbana Cannes Diane Kruger and Joshua Jackson
Naturally our fashion crush Diane Kruger was looking immaculate at the event, sporting a strapless black gown. And clearly we're not the only fans of the actress... Diane and boyrfriend Joshua Jackson were swamped by a crowd of fans wanting autographs as they left Le Baoli in the early hours of the morning.
11. Party Dolce & Gabbana Cannes Stefano and Domenico
Playing host for the evening were designer duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana - who were perfectly co-ordinating as ever in their yin and yang monochrome suits and bow-ties. The pair host a glamorous bash every year in Cannes, and 2009 was certainly just as star-studded an occasion as ever - the perfect finale to the glamourous film fest.
12. Party Dolce & Gabbana Cannes Olivia Palermo
Olivia Palermo was one of the few guests who opted out of wearing Dolce & Gabbana at the 'Fabulous' party. The City star has been doing the rounds at Cannes this year, and arrived in this sky blue bubble-hemmed frock, teamed with YSL platforms and an oversized clutch.
