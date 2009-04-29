Fresh from her Oscars success, Freida Pinto hit the star-studded party having taken in the Dolce and Gabbana show earlier on during the day. It was only a matter of time before the stunning actress became a front row face, as ever since her appearance in Slumdog Millionaire she's been spotted out and about sporting some seriously stylsh ensembles. Wearing a pretty cream Dolce and Gabbana dress with one of their distinct bejewelled belts, you'd never have guessed that Freida was a red carpet newbie. And she'd best get used to the attention; the young actress has found herself being taken under the wing of Scarlett Johansson as the pair are set to star side by side in Woody Allen's next movie.