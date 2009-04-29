5 Mar 2018
Dolce & Gabbana Extreme Beauty
-
1. Johansson2 D&G Party 02/03/09The red carpet was rolled out and the spotlights were on, providing an appropriate setting for the glamourfest that ensued. As the face of the brand’s first ever make-up range, Scarlett Johansson was groomed to perfection as she arrived flanked by the evening's dashing hosts, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.
-
2. Johansson D&G Party 02/03/09Scarlett Johansson was smouldering in a grey and black leopard spot bustier dress at the Extreme Beauty party; and we can't think of a better face to front Dolce & Gabbana's new make-up range. The actress was the embodiment of those vintage Hollywood sirens that have so inspired the design duo over the years; curves in all the right places and a perfect red pout.
-
3. Geldof Wood D&G Party 02/03/09
Having done the rounds at London Fashion Week, and put in an appearance or two at New York the week before, it came as little surprise to see the fashion-loving Peaches Geldof jetting into Milan. The aspiring designer kept out the chill by teaming her silk cream dress with a long blazer and thick black tights, and arrived at the Dolce and Gabbana soiree with her latest partying pal — American photographer and artist Blake Wood.
-
4. Johansson Bloom D&G Party 02/03/09The Dolce and Gabbana boys drew a hotter than hot crowd to their Milan fashion week party. And it's no wonder all the A-listers want to hang out with them — their partying is legendary. When the design duo had a long weekend in New York last autumn, their private jet had barely touched the tarmac and they were out partying the night away at Socialista. Jet lag? It doesn't stop these two. There to toast them at yet another glittering fashion week bash were Scarlett Johansson, their new spokesmodel and face of Dolce & Gabbana beauty and Orlando Bloom. All, naturally, clad in top to toe Dolce.
-
5. Schiffer D&G Party 02/03/09Giving everyone a lesson in just exactly how to work a red carpet was the ever-elegant Claudia Schiffer. The model, who had also grabbed herself a front row perch to see the duo's latest autumn winter collection, was striking in her striped black and silver dress — teamed with co-ordinating bag, ornately decorated belt and luxe locks. Perfection.
-
6. Pinto D&G Party 02/03/09Fresh from her Oscars success, Freida Pinto hit the star-studded party having taken in the Dolce and Gabbana show earlier on during the day. It was only a matter of time before the stunning actress became a front row face, as ever since her appearance in Slumdog Millionaire she's been spotted out and about sporting some seriously stylsh ensembles. Wearing a pretty cream Dolce and Gabbana dress with one of their distinct bejewelled belts, you'd never have guessed that Freida was a red carpet newbie. And she'd best get used to the attention; the young actress has found herself being taken under the wing of Scarlett Johansson as the pair are set to star side by side in Woody Allen's next movie.
-
7. Gandy D&G Party 02/03/09There's nothing like a good piece of male eye candy to brighten up a party, and that came courtesy of model David Gandy. The face of Dolce Gabbana had the attention of all the ladies during the night, and was looking typically suave in his sharp black suit and tie.
-
8. Auermann D&G Party 02/03/09There was some real model behaviour on the red carpet as Nadja Auermann joined the rest of the glamorous guests at the Palazzine della Ragione in Milan. The statuesque supermodel was radiant on the red carpet in her heavily embellished Dolce and Gabbana frock from their Spring collection.
-
9. Delall D&G Party 02/03/09
A practically unrecognisable Alice Dellal arrived at the Palazzo della Ragione. Swapping her usual grungy garb for a demure figure-hugging dress and sky-high heels, the model was a whole world away from her typical edgy look. We most definitely approve.
-
10. Bloom D&G Party 02/03/09How thoughtful of the Dolce and Gabbana boys to provide us with yet more delectable eye candy in the form of the one Mr Orlando Bloom. With his mop of cherubic curls and a sharp Dolce suit, the actor certainly succeeded in melting our hearts!
-
11. Lagerfeld D&G Party 02/03/09As one of the biggest fashion month parties so far, it was only appropriate that it drew in some of the biggest names in fashion — as celebs, models and designers alike mingled at the lavish bash. Style royalty arrived in the form of one Karl Lagerfeld, who had also just shown his latest collection for Fendi earlier on during the day.
-
12. Missoni D&G Party 02/03/09Margherita Missoni was adorable as ever on the red carpet at Dolce & Gabbana's extreme beauty party donning a furry black jacket over her delicate dress. The pretty Missoni girl has been busy this fashion week playing hostess for her mother, Angela Missoni's 50th birthday bash earlier in the week. Good girl for making it out to yet another fashion week bash and still looking this gorgeous!
-
13. Watts D&G Party 02/03/09Naomi Watts wore a slinky black tuxedo with frilled shirt and a dishevelled up do to walk the Dolce & Gabbana red carpet in Milan. The star was at the party along with the other two actresses she'll be starring alongside in Woody Allen's next opus; Scarlett Johansson, Woody's most recent muse and Freida Pinto, who has just been signed up to star in the film with Watts and Johansson.
-
14. Testino D&G Party 02/03/09Super-photographer Mario Testino was at the Dolce & Gabbana party and despite the fact that every starlet walked the red carpet in skin-baring gowns, the snapper was huddled against the cold. The snapper, who has shot pracically ever fashion model and celebrity under the sun, has been a fixture at the Milan shows, appearing front row at Burberry and Versace.
-
15. Herzigova D&G Party 02/03/09Looking delectable in a nude corseted Dolce and Gabbana dress, Eva Herzigova demonstrated just why she's still top of the modelling game. Showing off a killer bod, she teamed her oyster coloured dress with red lips and nails.
-
16. Hudson D&G Party 02/03/09Kate Hudson is known for her very individual approach to red carpet dressing; we've seen her at the BAFTAs with a bohemian plait in her hair and that dramatic sea-green Galliano gown at the Fool's Gold premiere. But last night it was pure unadulterated Hollywood sparkle at what was surely the most glittering fashion week bash of them all. Wearing a gold sequin-covered pencil skirt and bolero jacket, the actress walked the red carpet looking ultra-glamorous, with an armful of gold bangles and her hair piled high. We're very excited at the news that Kate is back with her Owen Wilson… We can't think of a more gorgeous pair!
-
17. Herzigova Auermann Schiffer D&G Party 02/03/09Just how glam? The intimidatingly glamazonian trio of Eva Herzigova, Nadja Auermann and Claudia Schiffer were out to prove that blondes really do have more fun at the Milan party. Working the carpet like a catwalk, the three supermodels were like walking adverts for Dolce and Gabbana, in their fierce dresses and those instantly recognisable embellished waist-cinchers.
1 of 17
Johansson2 D&G Party 02/03/09
The red carpet was rolled out and the spotlights were on, providing an appropriate setting for the glamourfest that ensued. As the face of the brand’s first ever make-up range, Scarlett Johansson was groomed to perfection as she arrived flanked by the evening's dashing hosts, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018