5 Mar 2018
DKMS Fundraising Gala, New York
1. Rihanna and Kylie Minogue, DKMS Gala 08/05/09
It's always nice to see our favourite celebs helping to promote a good cause. Rihanna joined fellow songstress Kylie Minogue in leading a host of other VIPs at a charity gala in New York. The singers were helping to raise awareness of DKMS, the world’s largest non-profit bone marrow donor centre. And while they were there, it seems Riri found herself a bit of a fan in the form of the cute little Isabella!
2. Rachel Zoe, DKMS Gala, 08/05/09
Another fashionable face to turn up in support of a good cause was Rachel Zoe. The stylist-to-the-stars showed off her uber-glam maxi-dress, which was covered in sparkling crystals. Shoulder sweeping statement earrings, a neat black clutch and vampy nail varnish completed the celeb stylista ensemble.
3. Vera Wang, DKMS Gala, 08/05/09
Goddess of the wedding gown, Vera Wang arrived at the soiree held at swanky hot spot Cipriani’s donning a fairytale floor-sweeping gown. The NY based designer was practically gliding along the red carpet in her nude frock, which had luxurious tassled and sequinned embellishments.
4. Maria Menounos, DKMS Gala, 08/05/09
Maria Menounos arrived at the lavish bash sporting a sleek monochrome ensemble. The American actress and presenter brightened up her black LBD and leggings with a crisp white blazer, a glittering statement necklace and some oversized arm candy. The gala was celebrating a lucrative partnership between cosmetics company Coty, and bone-marrow centre DKMS - who have joined forces for the third year in a row to try and fight Leukemia and other blood-related cancers.
5. Kylie Minogue, DKMS Gala, 08/05/09
Kylie Minogue simply radiates star quality wherever she goes. The pint sized pop-star was effortlessly elegant in her figuring-hugging jersey dress, teamed with a relaxed up-do and some sparkling silver jewels. Kylie had the honour of flicking a switch at the top of the Empire State Building earlier on during the day, which lit up a bright beacon of red and white light across the sky - all in honour of the Coty-DKMS Linked Against Leukemia partnership.
6. Rihanna, DKMS Gala 08/05/09
Rihanna continued her fierce fashion run and rocked up to the gala in head-to-toe Louis Vuitton. The singer sported a futuristic silver stop and structured cherry tulip skirt, teamed with a pair of impossibly high platform knee high boots - all from the autumn winter '09 collection. And check out that incredible spiked ring. Ouch!
