5 Mar 2018
DKMS' 4th Annual Gala: Linked Against Leukemia
Halle Berry showed us how it's done at the DKMS' 4th Annual Gala: Linked Against Leukemia charity party. Draped and ruffles are buzz words of the season, and we think Halle couldn't have rocked them better.
Embellished beauty: Kylie was a vision in her bejewelled cream ruched dress at DKMS' 4th Annual Gala: Linked Against Leukemia event. She teamed the look with matching pointy courts.
The City star Olivia Palermo got feathered in an asymmetric white cocktail dress with a black finish. Love the colour-pop yellow clutch.
Whitney Port rocked the maxidress trend at DKMS' 4th Annual Gala, and looked statuesque and rather beautiful.
Eva so gorgeous: Eva Mendes wowed us as usual in a lace-panelled blush beauty by Alberta Ferretti.
Coco Rocha was looking rather Angelina Jolie-esque in an off-the-shoulder dramatic black floor-sweeper.
Melissa George was zesty in a lime off-the-shoulder number with gorgeous polished curls.
Star style: Solange Knowles was cute in a star-print mini with a body-boosting cinched-in waist.
Vera Wang was ethereal in a floaty sheer white gown.
Brit singer Estelle worked this season's hottest hue, lilac, in an on-trend one-shouldered mini.
Sigh. Halle Berry was exquisite in her draped grey frock with metallic silver heels. Gorgeous.
