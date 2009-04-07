5 Mar 2018
Dita Von Teese at Crazy Horse
-
1. Dita Von Teese 1 Crazy Horse 28/01/09Dita Von Teese yesterday gave the world a sneak preview of the spectacular show she will be performing in Paris's famed cabaret venue, The Crazy Horse. Wearing an array of jaw-droppingly gorgeous stage costumes designed exclusively for her by haute couturier Elie Saab, Dita gave select photographers a peek of her Crazy Horse routine, which will see a limited run from 1st to 15th February.
-
2. Dita Von Teese 2 Crazy Horse 28/01/09And so the tease begins… Wearing a 1940s inspired New Look style skirt suit, Dita Von Teese takes to the stage and begins her strip with the awfully innocent removal of her hat…
-
3. Dita Von Teese 3 Crazy Horse 28/01/09Dita looked as if she was having a ball as hse got down to her jewel-encrusted waist-cinching corset.
-
4. Dita Von Teese 4 Crazy Horse 28/01/09Wearing a pink embroidered floor-length negligee worthy of only the most opulent boudoir, Dita Von Teese made her entrance on stage surrounded by dancers in coordinating pink wigs.
1 of 4
Dita Von Teese 1 Crazy Horse 28/01/09
Dita Von Teese yesterday gave the world a sneak preview of the spectacular show she will be performing in Paris's famed cabaret venue, The Crazy Horse. Wearing an array of jaw-droppingly gorgeous stage costumes designed exclusively for her by haute couturier Elie Saab, Dita gave select photographers a peek of her Crazy Horse routine, which will see a limited run from 1st to 15th February.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018