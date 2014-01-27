Directors Guild Awards 2014: All The Pictures

It wasn't just the Grammys that had us captivated this weekend, the Directors Guild Awards had some of the film industry's biggest talent hitting the red carpet, too. See the pictures here...

The Directors Guild Awards 2014 had some of the film industry's biggest names and biggest talent hit the red carpet to honour some of the best off-screen superstars.

From Sandra Bullock and Kerry Washington oozing sophistication and glamour in designer gowns, to Bradley Cooper and Tom Hanks pairing up with their directing heroes, there were plenty of amazing awards moments captured on camera.

See the InStyle edit of the best Directors Guild Awards pictures here...