5 Mar 2018
Diane von Furstenberg Dinner NYFW
1. Duong DVF dinner 15/02/09
Diane von Furstenberg is a NYFW stalwart and it was only fitting that the finest and most fashionable faces in New York came to her celebratory dinner to toast the success of this season's show. Looking elegant as ever, Diane welcomed guests such as French-born New York based artist, Ahn Duong to the event.
2. Vodianova Saldana DVF dinner 15/02/09Supermodel Natalia Vodianova and Pirates of the Carribbean star Zoe Saldana made a pretty pair at Diane von Furstenberg's party. Ladies, take styling tips from these two as they're a study in how to make your look absolutely up to date for SS09. Natalia wears her feminine LBD with a shrunken leather jacket, messy up do and a slick of vivid pink lipstick while Zoe Saldana tucks her lace blouse into a fitted pencil skirt and she tops off the look with a statement string of beads. A loose hairstyle with skinny hippy plaits make what could have been an austere look into something decidedly youthful. Spot on!
3. McPhee DVF dinner 15/02/09American Idol runner up Katharine McPhee was doing the rounds of the New York Fashion week shows and parties. For Diane von Furstenberg's dinner she donned this elegant deep plum frock and a slicked-back hairdo.
4. Vodianova DVF dinner 15/02/09Natalia Vodianova attended the Dian von Furstenberg party en famille and horsed around with her cute-as-a-button son, Lucas Portman. The supermodel famously gave up catwalk modeling and was in New York just to check out the fashion herself. We're wondering if she might make an exception for some special designer however…
5. Zoe Goreski DVF dinner 15/02/09
Superstylist Rachel Zoe has been out in force at NYFW spilling her fabulous fashion dust all over her famous clients such as Lindsay Lohan and Mischa Barton. It was a pit stop for her and assistant Brad Goreski at the Diane von Furstenberg dinner before heading off to Matthew Willimason's store launch party.
6. Port DVF dinner 15/02/09Star of our brand new favourite trash TV series, The City, Whitney Port is perhaps Diane von Furstenberg's most famous press assistant. The one time Hills starlet looked gorgeous in a ruffled pink number, a boxy black and white striped jacket and her hair in a hippy plait. The star disappointed guests at Diane's fashion show who were hoping to catch of a glimpse of her front of house as she stayed back stage, helping out and filming scenes for her MTV show with co-star Olivia Palermo.
7. Zoe DVF dinner 15/02/09Rachel Zoe was resplendent in a one-shouldered Matthew Willimason maxi-dress with a marabou bolero over the top. The superstylist has been as ever a fixture on the front rows that matter during New York fashion week, undoubtedly spotting the next trends her clients (sometimes jokingly referred to as the Zoe-bots) will be wearing at their upcoming red carpet events. Oscars dress anyone?
