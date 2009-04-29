Supermodel Natalia Vodianova and Pirates of the Carribbean star Zoe Saldana made a pretty pair at Diane von Furstenberg's party. Ladies, take styling tips from these two as they're a study in how to make your look absolutely up to date for SS09. Natalia wears her feminine LBD with a shrunken leather jacket, messy up do and a slick of vivid pink lipstick while Zoe Saldana tucks her lace blouse into a fitted pencil skirt and she tops off the look with a statement string of beads. A loose hairstyle with skinny hippy plaits make what could have been an austere look into something decidedly youthful. Spot on!