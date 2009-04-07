5 Mar 2018
Defiance Premiere, London
-
1. Schreiber Bell Craig Defiance 06/01/09Liev Schreiber, Jamie Bell and Daniel Craig star as three Jewish brothers in Defiance, which is based on a true story. In the film, the trio escape from Nazi-occupied Poland and slowly build up an army of people to fight back against the Nazis. “We didn't do the film for the money,” said Daniel Craig at the premiere. “As soon as I read the material I saw it was something that I wanted to get involved in and expose to the world.”
-
2. Bell Defiance 06/01/09As the youngest of the thee leading men, 22-year-old Jamie Bell claimed that working on Defiance was a real educational experience for him. "I've learned so much," the actor said at the premiere. "I hope this movie will maybe change the perspective people have of the Jewish people at this time in history." And what of working alongside the great Daniel Craig and Liev Schrieber? "It was very intimidating to begin with!" Jamie laughed. "But they treated me as an equal and they are really lovely people."
-
3. Mitchell Craig Defiance 06/01/09Daniel Craig, looking just as suave as his most famous alter-ego Bond, stepped out on the red carpet in Leicester Square with his beautiful fiancée BOLD "Satsuki Mitchell. But we were most impressed with the way that Satsuki braved the minus degree temperatures by going sans coat and showed off a sparkling LBD in the process. You have to applaud the girl.
-
4. May Davalos Defiance 06/01/09Actresses Jodhi May and Alexa Davalos made us feel incredibly cold just looking at them, as they also whipped their coats off on the red carpet. But revealing a couple of winning frocks underneath, we reckon it was worth the chill. While Jodhi added a splash of colour in a pretty blue and white dress, Alexa opted for a sweeping Ralph Lauren Black Label gown. We guess the pair must be used to the cold, as many of the scenes in Defiance were shot outdoors in wintery Lithuania so this must have seemed like a walk in the park!
