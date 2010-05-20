5 Mar 2018
David Walliams and Lara Stone's Wedding
1. NEWS 170510 David Walliams
WOW! Lara Stone was a goddess as she arrived to celebrate her wedding to David Walliams in a stunning metallic gold minidress. David was ultra-smart in a tux and bow-tie.
2. Sam Taylor-Wood and Aaron Johnson Photo | David Walliams and Lara Stone Wedding
Sam Taylor-Wood and fiancé Aaron Johnson were super-smart as they walked arm-in-arm into Claridges.
3. Lee Mead and Denise Van Outen Photo | David Walliams and Lara Stone Wedding
Lee Mead arrived at Claridges with Denise Van Outen, who looked pretty in a floral dress and beige peep-toes heels.
4. Tess Daly and Vernon Kay Photo | David Walliams and Lara Stone Wedding
Tess Daly and Vernon Kay made a particularly stylish pair, with Vernon working a navy suit and Tess wowing in a floaty cream mini and nude heels.
5. Geri Halliwell Photo | David Walliams and Lara Stone Wedding
Wowser! Geri Halliwell went all-out sexy in a flesh-flashing grey minidress with a plunging neckline. The former Spice Girl arrived with boyfriend Henry Beckwith.
6. Jane Goldman and Johnathan Ross Photo | David Walliams and Lara Stone Wedding
Jane Goldman and Jonathan Ross were among a host of stars who attended David and Lara's lavish Londonw wedding.
7. Ronnie Corbett Photo | David Walliams and Lara Stone Wedding
A host of stars from the comedy world came to watch Little Britain star David Walliams tie the knot, including veteran comic Ronnie Corbett.
8. Alan Carr and Natalie Imbruglia Photo | David Walliams and Lara Stone Wedding
Natalie Imbruglia was simply stunning in a nude pleated dress as she arrived at Claridges with funnyman Alan Carr.
9. Louise and Jamie Redknapp Photo | David Walliams and Lara Stone Wedding
Louise Redknapp was heavenly in a ruched knot-detail silk dress as she enjoyed David Walliams' wedding with her always-handsome hubby Jamie.
10. Elton John and David Furnish Photo | David Walliams and Lara Stone Wedding
Elton John wore a silver pair of party pants and a cross necklace, while partner David Furnish went for a traditional smart look in a navy-blue suit.
11. Fearne Cotton Photo | David Walliams and Lara Stone Wedding
Fearne Cotton was funky as ever, and chose to rock a fashionable stripy jumpsuit.
12. Russell Brand Photo | David Walliams and Lara Stone Wedding
Super-cool Russell Brand worked his signature skinny jeans, pointy boots and sunnies.
13. James Corden Photo | David Walliams and Lara Stone Wedding
Gavin & Stacey star James Corden was suited and booted as he posed for pics with Julia Carey.
14. Sara MacDonald and Noel Gallagher Photo | David Walliams and Lara Stone Wedding
Noel Gallagher was seriously smart - and stylish - as he bucked the black suit trend and stood out in a cool light grey number. His partner Sara MacDonald also looked stunning in a monochrome mini.
15. Tom Ford Photo | David Walliams and Lara Stone Wedding
The oh-so-stylish Tom Ford arrived looking sleek as ever in a fitted black suit and shades.
16. David Walliams and Lara Stone Wedding | Kissing
Aww. The happy couple shared a celebratory kiss on the evening of their wedding. Cute.
17. Richard and Judy Photo | David Walliams and Lara Stone Wedding
Richard and Judy were among the 200 guests at David Walliams and Lara Stone's wedding, and Judy worked one of this season's top dress styles, the maxi.
