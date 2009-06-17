The Crystal and Lucy Awards celebrate women in film and there were a host of female celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Michelle Trachtenberg and Amber Valetta at the glittering awards bash.

Jennifer Aniston absolutely dazzled us in her crinkled gold Prada dress. The frock had been specially shortened for the star to show off her fabulously tanned pins, and all eyes were very much on her as she headed to the podium to collect an award. The svelte star even managed to poke fun at her own love life saying "There seems to be a strange parallel between the movies I'm doing and my life off-screen. It started with The Good Girl, then of course Rumor Has It, followed by Derailed. Then there was The Break Up. If any of you have a project entitled Everlasting Love With A Stable Adult Male I'm at table six and my agents are at table twelve!"