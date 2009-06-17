5 Mar 2018
Crystal and Lucy Awards
1. Party 150609 2009 Crystal and Lucy Awards Jennifer Aniston
The Crystal and Lucy Awards celebrate women in film and there were a host of female celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Michelle Trachtenberg and Amber Valetta at the glittering awards bash.
Jennifer Aniston absolutely dazzled us in her crinkled gold Prada dress. The frock had been specially shortened for the star to show off her fabulously tanned pins, and all eyes were very much on her as she headed to the podium to collect an award. The svelte star even managed to poke fun at her own love life saying "There seems to be a strange parallel between the movies I'm doing and my life off-screen. It started with The Good Girl, then of course Rumor Has It, followed by Derailed. Then there was The Break Up. If any of you have a project entitled Everlasting Love With A Stable Adult Male I'm at table six and my agents are at table twelve!"
2. Party 150609 2009 Crystal and Lucy Awards Selena Gomez
Sporting a cute black dress by H&M Selena Gomez blew a kiss at the paparazzi.
3. Party 150609 2009 Crystal and Lucy Awards Michelle Trachtenberg
Gossip Girl Michelle Trachtenberg glimmered in this gold foil print Reem Acra dress.
4. Party 150609 2009 Crystal and Lucy Awards Amber Valletta
Supermodel Amber Valetta went for a high fashion choice in this glimmering Proenza Schouler number.
5. Party 150609 2009 Crystal and Lucy Awards Jodie Foster
Jodie Foster went for this elegant pewter Giorgio Armani dress from the Autumn/Winter collection teamed with matching heels and clutch.
6. Party 150609 2009 Crystal and Lucy Awards Elizabeth Banks
Fresh from her stint judging at the Cannes film festival, Elizabeth Banks went for another red carpet sparkler, opting for this black sequinned Maxmara dress.
