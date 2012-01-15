SEE Brad Pitt, Emma Stone, Diane Kruger, George Clooney, Jessica Chastain and more at the Critics' Choice Movie Awards 2012
Critics' Choice Movie Awards 2012
-
1. Michelle Williams in Chanel
My Week With Marilyn star Michelle Williams went for a twist on the tux in her monochrome waistcoat dress by Chanel. Doesn’t she look effortlessly chic?
-
2. Charlize Theron in Azzedine Alaia
Only someone with Charlize Theron’s killer bod could get away with a side-scalloped dress! The film beauty modelled a gown by Azzedine Alaia and an intricately-plaited side chignon.
-
3. Diane Kruger in Prada
Diane Kruger was pretty in pastel Prada at the Critics’ Choice Awards, where she presented the award for Best Foreign Language Film. The film beauty, who showed off her wrapped halter neckline with a tousled up-do accessorised with a popping pink clutch and a matching shade of lippy.
-
4. Emma Stone in Jason Wu
Emma Stone is on a green streak! Having opted for an emerald Gucci tuxedo jacket at the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday night, Emma worked a printed maxi-dress in the same hue for the Critics’ Choice Awards. Designed by New York designer-to-the-stars, Jason Wu, the gown boasted key-hole cut-outs and a belted waist. The starlet, who was celebrating The help’s three wins, finished the look with a pair of Alexander McQueen heels.
-
5. Stacy Keibler and George Clooney
Gorgeous George Clooney and his girlfriend Stacy Keibler were a match made in monochrome heaven, with him suiting up in a classic tux and she wowing the crowds in an ivory cowl-neck gown.
-
6. Brad Pitt in Gucci
Still sporting a cane from his accident, Brad Pitt was flying solo at the Critics’ Choice Awards, where he sported a sleek Gucci suit and ivory tie. But we've had the ehads-up that Angelina WILL be with him at Sunday night's Golden Globes - we can't wait!
-
7. Jessica Chastain in balenciaga
Jessica Chastain took our breath away in this petal pink column gown by Balenciaga. Celebrating her movie The Help’s triple win, the statuesque star proved that redheads should most definitely wear pink!
-
8. Chloe Moretz in Chanel
How many 14-year-olds do you know who get to dress up in Chanel? Lucky Chloe Moretz is the only one that springs to mind! The Hugo starlet finished the look with a pair of simple black ankle-strap sandals by Rupert Sanderson.
-
9. Kirsten Dunst in Christian Dior
Kirsten Dunst chose a flouncy panelled LBD by Christian Dior for her appearance at the Critics’ Choice Awards, teamed with a pair of black platform Jimmy Choo sandals. We love the girly styling of this number, from the cinched-in waist to the side pony and the delicate diamond jewellery.
-
10. Elizabeth Olsen in Emilio Pucci
Yellow is the colour of the spring summer 2012 season and looks like fashionista Elizabeth Olsen is in the know. The Martha Marcy May Marlene actress showed off a sunny lace shift by Emilio Pucci, teamed with nude peep-toe sandals, also by the designer.
-
11. Evan Rachel Wood in Valentino
Valentino is already proving to be one of the most popular designers on the red carpet this wards season. Evan Rachel Wood worked a strapless lace gown to the Critics’ Choice Awards, avoiding all jewellery and showcasing a natural make-up look to keep things simple and elegant.
-
12. Elle Fanning in Rodarte
Elle Fanning was the ultimate flower girl in Rodarte’s gauzy maxi-dress. The blonde cutie, who complemented her sunflower frock with tumbling beach waves, was nominated for Best Young Actress at the Critics’ Choice Awards.
-
13. Tilda Swinton
Keeping her look as cool as ever, Tilda Swinton opted for sleek wide-leg trousers on the Critics’ Choice red carpet, teaming them with a black contrast jacket and her signature platinum crop.
-
14. Octavia Spencer
The Help star Octavia Spencer kept it chic at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a black draped dress and strappy flats.
-
15. Viola Davis and George Clooney
Best Actor winner George Clooney posed for snaps alongside Best Actress winner Viola Davis. The duo won for their films The Descendants and The Help, respectively.
