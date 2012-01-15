Critics' Choice Movie Awards 2012

Emma Stone is on a green streak! Having opted for an emerald Gucci tuxedo jacket at the People’s Choice Awards on Wednesday night, Emma worked a printed maxi-dress in the same hue for the Critics’ Choice Awards. Designed by New York designer-to-the-stars, Jason Wu, the gown boasted key-hole cut-outs and a belted waist. The starlet, who was celebrating The help’s three wins, finished the look with a pair of Alexander McQueen heels.