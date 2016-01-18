The 14 Things We're Talking About From The Critics' Choice Awards 2016

The Critics' Choice Awards had a pretty damn good turnout this year and, as usual, some unmissable red carpet watch moments...

With all the actors from this year’s most talked-about films, plus a few more big names, it made excellent red carpet watching – our favourite thing to do during awards season.

As with any scenario where you put lots of famous people in one place – this time, at the Barker Hangar in LA – there were some truly unmissable moments. PLUS some fun couple news…

1. Undoubtedly the cutest nominee of awards season 2016 is Jacob Tremblay, the 9-year-old actor whose role in highly acclaimed film Room has got him wide recognition and NOW a Critic’s Choice Award for Best Young Actor. Don’t even get us STARTED on his acceptance speech – obviously too cute for words, but also all-round great. He said: ‘Woooooah. This is super cool. This is the best day of my life,

'I first want to say thank you to all the critics who voted for me. It must be a super hard vote because of all the other great actors in this category', he said.

'I also want to thank Team Room, who is Lenny, Emma, Brie, Ed, and all the other producers over there.

'I think that us working together made this movie come true, and this award doesn't just go to me for that - it goes to all of you guys as well.' A true professional.

2. Laura Haddock, in a fabulous lilac Emilia Wickstead dress, confirmed she and Sam Claiflin had indeed had their baby – simply by appearing on the red carpet without her bump, which she'd shown off for the first time (and in the most adorably #couplegoals pics) at the Hunger Games premiere in November.

3. Yes, Amy Schumer’s shoe broke but it will take more than that to knock that girl's confidence. The comedian’s acceptance speech was still reliably fabulous (as was her Calvin Klein dress), including a shout-out to her new boyfriend and this little quip: ‘If you’re an actress and you have this area right here [...] you have to write your own stuff if you want to get it made'.

4. Jennifer Aniston turned up to support husband Justin Theroux – and not in black! Granted it was a SERIOUSLY short Saint Laurent dress but kudos for steering clear of the usual. And they looked way cute together.

5. Leo won ANOTHER Best Actor award for The Revenant, making us massively excited for the Oscars (and his SURELY in-the-bag win?) but also more and more worried about what will happen if he doesn’t win after all this hype.

6. T.J.Miller’s presenting skills and bravely knocking Ricky Gervais were impressive. The actor said: ‘Celebrities, don’t worry, I’m not going to Ricky Ger-vise this thing […] How awkward and abrasive do you have to be to make all of us in this room feel bad for Mel Gibson?'

7. Liv Tyler looked ridiculously fabulous and pregnant.

8. Melissa McCarthy looked cutely loved-up with actor husband Ben Falcone.

9. Helen Mirren was the ultimate red carpet sassbag in Dolce & Gabbana.

10. Ne-Yo looked thrilled about his new baby; stroking his fiancé Crystal Renay’s bump while she showed off her massive engagement ring.

11. Wes Bentley - the guy from American Beauty and The Hunger Games – was out, and we always find him oddly intriguing.

12. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was flashing off her ginormous engagement ring - ergain, alongside fiance Jason Statham.

13. Bryce Dallas Howard's sleek updo was our red carpet winner for hair, while Zoe Kravitz's Dior two-piece was a firm fav.

14. Carly Chaikin showing us how pancaking is done.



As well as Leo (woo!), check out the winners...

BEST PICTURE: Spotlight

BEST ACTOR: Leonardo DiCaprio, The Revenant

BEST ACTRESS: Brie Larson, Room

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Sylvester Stallone, Creed

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Alicia Vikander, The Danish Girl

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS: Jacob Tremblay, Room

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE: Spotlight

BEST DIRECTOR: George Miller, Mad Max: Fury Road

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Josh Singer and Tom McCarthy, Spotlight

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: Charles Randolph and Adam McKay,The Big Short

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: The Revenant, Emmanuel Lubezki

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: Mad Max: Fury Road, Colin Gibson

BEST EDITING: Mad Max: Fury Road, Margaret Sixel

BEST COSTUME DESIGN: Mad Max: Fury Road, Jenny Beavan

BEST HAIR & MAKEUP: Mad Max: Fury Road

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Mad Max: Fury Road

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE: Inside Out

BEST ACTION MOVIE: Mad Max: Fury Road

BEST ACTOR IN AN ACTION MOVIE: Tom Hardy, Mad Max: Fury Road

BEST ACTRESS IN AN ACTION MOVIE: Charlize Theron, Mad Max: Fury Road

BEST COMEDY: The Big Short

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY: Christian Bale, The Big Short

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY: Amy Schumer, Trainwreck

BEST SCI-FI/HORROR MOVIE: Ex Machina

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: Son of Saul

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE: Amy

BEST SONG: Furious 7, See You Again

BEST SCORE: The Hateful Eight, Ennio Morricone