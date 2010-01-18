5 Mar 2018
Critics' Choice Awards
-
1. Critics Choice Awards 180110 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger wowed as usual in a drape-necked silk cream dress, with a tousled updo.
-
2. Critics Choice Awards 180110 Sandra Bullock
Sandra Bullock's style and career are simply on fire! The actress looked stunning in a fringed black Alberta Ferretti dress with sequin embellishments.
-
3. Critics Choice Awards 180110 Heather Graham
Heather Graham was on fire in her fabulous draped one-shouldered dress with auburn-highlighted hair.
-
4. Critics Choice Awards 180110 Marion Cotillard
Public Enemies star Marion Cotillard showed off her killer figure in a sequin-embellished skirt and blush-pink corset top. Gorgeous.
-
5. Critics Choice Awards 180110 Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore matched her flame-coloured hair with a fantastic ruffle-fronted shift dress.
-
6. Critics Choice Awards 180110 Carey Mulligan
An Education star, Carey Mulligan, worked a long black gown, which she funked up with a statement necklace and a gold-clasp waist belt.
-
7. Critics Choice Awards 180110 Kristin Bell
Forgetting Sarah Marshall star Kristin Bell kept it simple in a black halterneck gown with elegant peep-toes.
-
8. Critics Choice Awards 180110 Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana has red carpet dressing down pat, and we love this cream puffball minidress with a contrasting black waist sash.
-
9. Critics Choice Awards 180110 Emily Blunt
Wowser! We just love Emily Blunt's daring choice; she looked divine in her super-shimmery silver dress with a mermaid-esque hemline.
-
10. Critics Choice Awards 180110 Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick
One of Hollywood's cutest couples, Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick, looked picture-perfect in all-black ensembles.
-
11. Critics Choice Awards 180110 Sandra Bullock and Meryl Streep
Sandra Bullock and Meryl Streep were both winners on the night, tying in the Best Actress category; Meryl for her role in Julie & Julia and Sandra for her turn in The Blind Side.
-
12. Critics Choice Awards 180110 Zoe Saldana
How gorgeous are Zoe Saldana's statement turquoise earrings? We're in love!
-
13. Critics Choice Awards 180110 Abbie Cornish
Abbie Cornish was elegant and sexy in a curve-clinging over-knee LBD, teamed with a high updo and red lips.
-
14. Critics Choice Awards 180110 Julianne Moore and Tom Ford
Julianne Moore hit the red carpet with A Single Man director, Tom Ford, at the 15th Annual Critics' Choice Awards.
-
15. Critics Choice Awards 180110 The Hangover cast
The Hangover cast hit the red carpet together, and couldn't wipe the smiles off their faces after picking up the Best Comedy gong.
-
16. Critics Choice Awards 180110 Sir Paul McCartney and Kevin Bacon
Nice to meet you! Sir Paul McCartney say hi to Kevin Bacon on the red carpet, while their partners, Nancy and Kyra, wow on their arms!
-
17. Critics Choice Awards 180110 Quentin Tarantino
Inglourious Basterds director Quentin Tarantino must have been pretty pleased: his movie picked up Best Original Screenplay and Best Acting Ensemble.
-
18. Critics Choice Awards 180110 Jeff Bridges
Jeff Bridges showed off his Best Actor gong, which he picked up for his role in Crazy Heart.
-
19. Critics Choice Awards 180110 Emily Blunt
So cute! Emily Blunt and her fiancé John Krasinski were all smiles on the red carpet.
-
20. Critics Choice Awards 180110 Jason Bateman
Brad Pitt, eat your heart out! A very hairy Jason Bateman proved beards really are the hot new Hollywood men's accessory.
-
21. Critics Choice Awards 180110 Chris Pine
Star Trek star Chris Pine smouldered in a fitted charcoal suit.
-
22. Critics Choice Awards 180110 Zac Efron
Zac Efron looked ultra-cute with a new, cropped hairdo. We like!
-
23. Critics Choice Awards 180110 Sir Paul McCartney
Sir Paul McCartney looked smart but relaxed in a black suit as he stepped out with his stunning partner Nancy Shevell, who was pretty in a lace-covered skirt.
Critics Choice Awards 180110 Diane Kruger
Diane Kruger wowed as usual in a drape-necked silk cream dress, with a tousled updo.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018