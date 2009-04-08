5 Mar 2018
Country Music Awards, Las Vegas
1. Cyrus Country Music Awards 05/04/09A host of Hollywood vocalists hit Las Vegas for the 44th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Sunday, and gaining huge amounts of attention on the red carpet was teen sensation Miley Cyrus. The Hannah Montana starlet was looking far older than her 16 years in a floor-length asymmetric Monique Lhuillier gown, which had a sparkling bejewelled neckline and cheeky thigh-high split. Miley arrived at the awards with her dad on her arm, the legendary Country crooner, Billy Ray Cyrus.
2. Kidman Urban Country Music Awards 05/04/09All eyes were on Nicole Kidman and hubbie Keith Urban as they swept up the red carpet together at the MGM Grand. While Keith kept it simple in a grey suit and black skinny tie, his glamorous wife glittered in a sweeping L'Wren Scott gown. Although Nicole may have won out in the style stakes, it was undeniably Keith's night. The musician picked up the award for Vocal Event of the Year alongside Brad Paisley for their duet Start a Band.
3. Swift Pickler Country Music Awards 05/04/09
As everyone donned their finery for the prestigious awards ceremony, there was a friendly 'Frock off' on the red carpet between singers Taylor Swift and Kellie Pickler. While 19-year-old Taylor was stunning in her poppy red Angel Sanchez gown, American Idol starlet Kellie was simply mesmerising in her golden Zuhair Murad couture frock. Taylor won out during the ceremony though, picking up two prestigious awards — Album of the Year for Fearless, and the coveted Crystal Milestone trophy for being Country music's top selling artist of 2008.
4. Underwood 1 Country Music Awards 05/04/09American sweetheart Carrie Underwood was undeniably the star of the evening, and pulled out all the stops to make a high impact arrival, gliding down the red carpet in this blush pink column gown. We love everything about it — from the sweeping skirt, to the simple waist-cinching belt and asymmetric neckline — which she complimented perfectly with her side-swept curls.
5. Love Hewitt Kennedy Country Music Awards 05/04/09In amongst the singing sensations, a host of Hollywood actors, actresses and television personalities also filed down the red carpet. Jennifer Love Hewitt not only showed off her trim and toned figure in a tiered Robert Rodriguez halter-neck gown and romantic curled up-do — but also took the opportunity to show off her new beau. The actress was accompanied by her Ghost Whisperer co-star and boyfriend Jamie Kennedy, who was cutely co-ordinating in his crisp white suit.
6. Alves McConaughey Country Music Awards 05/04/09
Taking some time off from parenting their nine-month-old son were Matthew McConaughey and Camilla Alves, who were embracing the recent warmer temperatures in their summery ensembles. Matthew was casual in his leather jacket, jeans and sunnies, while his Brazilian model girlfriend flaunted her impressive post-pregnancy figure in a cute LWD. The Fool's Gold star took to the stage to present the final award of the evening, Best Entertainer — which went to a very chuffed Carrie Underwood.
7. Foxx Country Music Awards 05/04/09Giving the thumbs up to the patiently waiting press was Jamie Foxx, who hit the red carpet looking dapper in his sharp black shirt and waistcoat. The actor-come-singer was all smiles despite recent troubles that he's had with an alleged stalker, who attempted to break into his penthouse suite at a hotel in Philadelphia last week. Jamie was on presenting duty during the evening, taking to the stage to introduce a performance by Country legend George Strait.
8. Kidman Country Music Awards 05/04/09It may have been her husband's evening, but Keith happily let Nicole Kidman steal his limelight on the red carpet — stepping aside to allow her to be photographed alone. The actress turned round to show off the striking backless L’Wren Scott gown to full effect, which (if you look closely) had bright flashes of Emerald through it. High octane glamour at its best.
9. Underwood 2 Country Music Awards 05/04/09So if you were Carrie Underwood, and you had picked up what are arguably two of the most prestigious awards of the evening, how would you mark the occasion? Why, with a total of four dress changes of course! And each one was as stylish as the next. After picking up gongs for Best Female Vocalist and Best Entertainer, the American Idol winner was snapped leaving the MGM Grand in this origami effect LBD by hot US label Milly, teamed with fierce gladiator heels and the smile of success.
10. Rimes Country Music Awards 05/04/09The blonde and beautiful LeAnn Rimes also hit the red carpet at the Las Vegas awards, and demonstrated precisely how to brighten up a simple LBD for an evening event. The singer accessorised with glittering jewels in the form of some serious statement earrings and an oversized serpent-style ring, paired with a pop of vibrant fuschia on her lips and nails.
11. Swift Country Music Awards 05/04/09A jubilant Taylor Swift swapped out of her sweeping red gown for something a little more practical following her performance of single Should’ve Said No during the evening. The smiling singer stepped backstage in this shimmering black and gold patterned dress by Milly, and posed for the cameras with the ultimate in co-ordinating accessories — two shiny ACM awards.
12. Underwood 3 Country Music Awards 05/04/09The award for biggest performance (and biggest dress!) of the night had to go to Carrie Underwood. The singer had the audience awe-struck when she appeared in this incredible wine coloured Rafael Cennamo gown, which practically filled the entire stage at the MGM Grand. Carrie demonstrated precisely why she deserved to win the awards, belting out a crowd-wowing version of her new single Last Name.
Cyrus Country Music Awards 05/04/09
