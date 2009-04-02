5 Mar 2018
Confessions of a Shopaholic Premiere, NY
-
1. Dancy Fisher Confessions Premiere NY 05/02/09Hugh Dancy and Isla Fisher hit the red carpet together at the launch of their latest film, Confessions of a Shopaholic. Isla, who was sporting a shimmering beaded Matthew Williamson frock, stars in the romcom as NYC fashionista Rebecca Bloomwood, who has managed to run up some serious debt thanks to her extreme shopping addiction. In trying to turn her life around, the free-spirited shopaholic ironically lands herself a job writing an advice column for a financial magazine, where she meets her rather dashing colleague Luke Brandon, played by Hugh.
-
2. Danes Confessions Premiere NY 05/02/09The effortlessly beautiful Claire Danes followed the trend for green gowns on the night in this fab fringed number with its bold geometric pattern. The actress was just one of the many other VIP guests who braved the New York chill to attend the premiere at the Ziegfield theatre.
-
3. Posen Confessions Premiere NY 05/02/09A film about excessive shopping was always bound to entice the most fashionable of faces to its premiere, as designers and celebrities mingled together both before the screening, and at the afterparty. Zac Posen was just one of those faces who dodged the giant shopping bags flanking the entrance to the red carpet, and arrived sporting a velvet blazer, wide-brimmed hat and gentlemanly purple neckerchief.
-
4. Field Fisher Confessions Premiere NY 05/02/09As soon as we heard that Patricia Field was involved with the styling and costumes within the film, we knew it was going to be worth seeing for that very reason alone. The star stylist caught up with Isla Fisher at the premiere, who she'd had fun dressing in some fabulously bright and beautiful clothing on the set of the film. We can't wait for the London premiere!
-
5. Bacon Aviv Confessions Premiere NY 05/02/09Actor Kevin Bacon and the president of Buena Vista pictures Oren Aviv both stayed after the screening to enjoy the VIP afterparty in New York. For what may be expected to be somewhat of a chick-flick, Confessions of a Shopaholic succeeded in attracting just as many men to its star-studded premiere as women.
-
6. Indelicato Ammon confessions Premiere NY 05/02/09
Ugly Betty cutie Mark Indelicato was present at the premiere, demonstrating that he's just as style savvy as his on-screen counterpart Justin Suarez. The 14-year-old actor, who arrived with pal Hannah Ammon on his arm, proved fashion credentials beyond his years in a sharp grey blazer and oversized checked scarf.
