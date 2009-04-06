5 Mar 2018
Confessions of a Shopaholic Premiere and After-Party, London
1. Dancy Fisher Confessions LDN 16/02Isla Fisher and Hugh Dancy hit the red carpet in Leicester Square for the premiere of their fashion fabulous new rom-com, Confessions of a Shopaholic. The lovely Hugh, who was looking sharp in a navy Prada suit, stopped for a quick chat with InStyle and admitted that he was feeling the chill. “This is great, I'm enjoying it very much so far," he said of the glitzy premiere. "But I wish I'd worn thermals!” he laughed. The charming Brit actor was nothing short of complimentary when discussing his red-headed co-star. “It was great working with Isla,” he gushed, “she is extremely talented and a very funny woman.”
2. Fisher Confessions LDN 16/02/09As fashion week takes hold over in New York, a very different kind of catwalk show was taking place in Leicester Square. The red carpet was transformed into a runway, with dozens of models dressed in an assortment of weird and wonderful costumes parading up and down alongside the leading lady Isla Fisher. But has working on the film changed her attitudes towards shopping? “Not really, I am a girl that goes in and out of shops with a purpose,” the actress told InStyle. “If I go shopping to buy new things it's the same as what I've already got or it doesn’t got with anything!”
3. VV Brown Confessions LDN 16/02/09Stylish songtress VV Brown hit the carpet-come-catwalk in Leicester Square to check out the film, sporting a bold purple futuristic frock with structured shoulders. “I guess I am a bit of a shopaholic,” she said at the premiere. “But I like to sit on the sofa with a cup of tea and my laptop. I'm more of an online shopper. I just click click away!”
4. Knight Confessions LDN 16/02/09Soul singer Beverley Knight was also in attendance at the premiere, braving the cold in a patterned strapless minidress. “When I heard it was about a shopaholic I thought I had to be here!” she told InStyle. “I love shopping. Even in times like this you've got to find time for a few spends.” Beverley, we couldn't agree more!
5. Le Bon Confessions LDN 16/02/09A film about shopping — in which all the costumes are designed by Patricia Field, no less — was always going to attract some of the most fashionable of faces in their most styish of clobber to its premiere. Amber Le Bon was one such guest, who arrived wearing a bright buttercup yellow dress, and covering up from the cold with a chic houndstooth print coat.
6. Fisher Confessions LDN 16/02/09The beautiful Isla Fisher sparkled at the premiere in a black glittering Jasmine De Milo dress, teamed with Jimmy Choos and Lara Bohinc clutch. The Aussie actress stars as vivacious journalist Becky Bloomwood in Confessions of a Shopaholic — a serial splurger who has racked up huge amounts of debts through her excessive spending. "The film is about consumption, and is something that we're all learning at the moment," she told InStyle. "It's a redemption story and Becky learns a lesson in the end."
7. Baron Cohen Confessions LDN 16/02/09Ever since we heard that Isla and her fiance Sacha Baron Cohen had flown in to London together over the weekend, we were wondering if the pair would hit the premiere together. But look who was spotted sneaking in to the afterparty almost undetected? The Borat star decided to let his girlfriend step into the limelight and take centre stage, avoiding the red carpet and the photographers as much as possible.
8. Kinsella Confessions LDN 16/02/09Confessions of a Shopaholic is based on the best selling novel of the same name by author Sophie Kinsella, who sported an eye-caching pink dress to the premiere and after party. Despite being written and filmed long before the world fell into a deep pit of economic gloom, the former financial journalist argues that she's pleased with the timing of the film's release. “The message in the story is important,” she told InStyle.
