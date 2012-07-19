SEE the Twilight cast, PLUS Jessica Biel, Lea Michele and more at Comic Con...
Comic Con 2012
The Oscars Are Still So Male, and So White
-
1. Kate Beckinsale and Jessica Biel - Comic Con 2012
White is definitely in vogue if beautiful brunettes Jessica Biel and Kate Beckinsale's comic Con style is anything to go by.
-
2. Ginnifer Goodwin - Comic Con 2012
Ginnifer Goodwin had modelled herself after Little Red Riding Hood for the sci-fi fest.
-
3. Lea Michele - Comic Con 2012
Lea Michele looked glossy and gorgeous in tweed separates as she made her entrance.
-
4. Robert Downey Jr - Comic Con 2012
Robert Downey Jr looked a seriously cool customer as he graced the Comic Con red carpet.
-
5. Kerry Washington - Comic Con 2012
Bringing some flower power to proceedings was actress Kerry Washington.
-
6. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Emily Blunt - Comic Con 2012
Stars of new film Looper, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Emily Blunt shared a laugh as they arrived at the event.
-
7. Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer - Comic Con 2012
Cute couple alert! Anna Paquin showed off her pregnancy style as she joined hubby Stephen Moyer at Comic Con.
-
8. Milla Kunis - Comic Con 2012
Mila Kunis was all smiles as she hit a press conference to promote her forthcoming Disney flick, Oz The Great and Powerful.
-
9. Nina Dobrev - Comic Con 2012
Vampire Dairies star Nina Dobrev was among the sci-fi stars to hit the yellow carpet at Comic Con.
-
10. Twilight Cast - Comic Con 2012
Team Twilight hit Comic Con 2012 to promote the thrilling finale, Breaking Dawn Part 2!
-
11. Kristen Stewart - Comic Con 2012
Kristen Stewart was all smiles as she posed for pics at Comic Con 2012.
-
12. Taylor Lautner - Comic Con 2012
Taylor Lautner aka Jacob was his usual suave self as he joined his Twilight co-stars at Comic Con 2012.
-
13. Robert Pattinson - Comic Con 2012
Robert Pattinson shared a joke with his fellow Twilight co-stars at Comic Con 2012.
-
14. Twilight Cast - Comic Con 2012
Happy families! Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart posed for a photo with their on-screen daughter Mackenzie Foy and Taylor Lautner.
-
15. Nikki Reed - Comic Con 2012
Twilight beauty Nikki Reed was one of the best dressed at Comic Con 2012.
-
16. Kristen Stewart - Comic Con 2012
Kristen Stewart struck a pose in her neon BCBG Max Azria skirt and Barbara Bui hightops.
-
17. Michelle Williams - Comic Con 2012
Michelle Williams hit Comic Con 2012 to promote her new movie Oz The Great And Powerful.
-
18. Karen Gillan, Arthur Darvill and Matt Smith - Comic Con 2012
Brit Doctor Who stars Karen Gillan, Arthur Darvill and Matt Smith played it cool at Comic Con.
-
19. Ashley Greene and Kellan Lutz - Comic Con 2012
Twilight co-stars Ashley Greene and Kellan Lutz hung out together at Comic Con 2012.
