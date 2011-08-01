5 Mar 2018
Comic Con 2011
-
1. Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson
Looking closer and more loved-up than ever, Rob and Kristen spoke candidly about the wedding scene, with Kristen admitting:: "'I was as nervous and terrified as I expected to be," while Rob revealed: "'Embarrassingly, the thing I was most nervous about was to take my shirt off." We can't wait to see it!
-
2. Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson and Taylor Lautner
Twilight Breaking Dawn trio Kristen, Robert and Taylor shared a few jokes with press on the panel at Comic Con.
-
3. Kristen Stewart
Working her trademark grunge-chic, Twilight Breaking Dawn star Kristen Stewart arrived at Comic Con in LA in skinny jeans, a sheer white tee with black bra underneath, and slouchy Converse trainers. Very laidback LA.
-
4. Carey Mulligan
Carey Mulligan made a welcome return to the style scene hitting Comic Con in LA working a gorgeous Roksanda Ilincic resort dress teamed with delicated jewelled sandals.
-
5. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried posed for pics at Comic Con working a pretty emerald green, handkerchief hem Prabal Gurung dress.
-
6. Justin Timberlake
Ever the dapper gent, Justin Timberlake struck a pose at Comic Con in an-all Dolce & Gabbana get-up.
-
7. Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart
Cute couple Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson made no attempts to hide their affection for each other, with R-Patz revealing that K-Stew is obsession with the cookery channel and takes a TV into her trailer to watch it while they're filming!
-
8. Taylor Lautner
Hottie Taylor Lautner was a hit with the ladies at Comic Con - we can see why!
-
9. Julia Jones
Twilight actress Julia Jones went for a deep blue sheer dress with nude heels for the Comic Con event.
-
10. Taylor Lautner
Twilight hunk Taylor Lautner took to the stage looking super buff in a maroon leather jacket over a black tee and grey jeans. Hot!
-
11. Ashley Green and Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner and Twilight co-star Ashley Greene shared a big hug at Comic Con.
-
12. Elizabeth Reaser
Twilight mum Elizabeth Reaser was lady in red, working a slouchy scarlet dress with strappy heels.
-
13. Robert Pattinson
Causing quite a stir at Comic Con with his unusual 'do, Robert Pattinson revealed that his new shaved hairstyle is in fact for his new movie Cosmopolis! Phew!
-
14. Cast of Twilight Breaking Dawn
Team Twilight were out in force at Comic Con to promote upcoming movie Breaking Dawn.
-
15. Hugh Jackman
Hugh Jackman hit Comic Con in San Diego greeted by a barrage of fans all demanding he sign autographs.
-
16. Nikki Reed
Twilight actress Nikki Reed worked a flirty floral Dolce & Gabbana dress for the Twilight Breaking Dawn panel at Comic Con.
-
17. Ashley Greene
Twilight beauty Ashley Greene wowed in a delicate blue and white tiger-stripe dress from Cut25 by Yigal Azrouël Resort 2012 collection. She paired the dress with nude Jimmy Choos and a cocktail ring by Isharya.
-
18. Amanda Seyfried and Justin Timberlake
In Time co-stars Amanda Seyfried and Justin Timberlake were at Comic Con to promote their thrilling new sci-fi movie.
Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson
Looking closer and more loved-up than ever, Rob and Kristen spoke candidly about the wedding scene, with Kristen admitting:: "'I was as nervous and terrified as I expected to be," while Rob revealed: "'Embarrassingly, the thing I was most nervous about was to take my shirt off." We can't wait to see it!
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018