5 Mar 2018
Coco Avant Chanel Premiere at New York Fashion Week
1. front row 170909 tatou
Audrey once again opted for another darling Chanel dress for the New York premiere. This time her frock was a monochrome Chanel haute couture number, with heavily sequinned shoulders and black belt. She finished her look with a sleek black clutch bag.
2. front row 170909 ciara
Singer Ciara went for a sexy look of skin-tight leggings and tunic top for the Coco Avant Chanel premiere at New York Fashion Week.
3. front row 170909 christensen
Helena Christensen wore a chic, bubble-hemmed bustier dress and a pair of gorgeous white peep-toe shoes with stars detail for the Coco Avant Chanel premiere.
4. front row 170909 estelle
Brit singer and major fashion fan Estelle has been popping up on front rows all over New York Fashion Week and didn't miss an opportunity to join the black-clad crowd at the Coco Avant Chanel premiere.
5. front row 170909 nivola mortimer
Coco Avant Chanel star Allesandro Nivola was joined by his wife Emily Mortimer at the New York premiere of the French film. Emily is pregnant with the couple's second child which is due in January next year.
6. front row 170909 lezark
Leigh Lezark was her usual slinky self. The fashionista donned a strapless bustier dress with a full lace skirt and a rather fantastic fingerless leather glove - just the one mind - most likely in homage to Chanel's top dog, Karl Lagerfeld.
7. front row 170909 wheeler
Jacquetta Wheeler eschewed the unwritten dress code of the evening as she went to watch Coco Avant Chanel with the glamorous crowd, instead opting for an on-trend grape-coloured velvet dress teamed with gold sandals.
8. front row 170909 deyn
Agyness Deyn has come over all goth! She's ditched her peroxide blonde locks for this inky black bowl bob. We love the messy styling and full fringe. What better place to debut a new hair style than at a Chanel party at New York Fashion Week? Teamed with a black Chanel catsuit with long lace sleeves, the supermodel looked super-stylish.
9. front row 170909 bilson
Rachel Bilson went for an all black outfit but added a bold shock of colour with a scultural green necklace.
