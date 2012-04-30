Festival season is here! See Emma Watson, Kate Bosworth, Diane Kruger, Lily Collins, Lauren Conrad and more Hollywood stars hit the most stylish music fest of the year!
Coachella Music Festival 2012
More Awards & Events
The Oscars Are Still So Male, and So White
-
1. Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart put in an appearance at Coachella along with beau Robert Pattinson. The Twilight star was spotted keeping it casual in a button-down vest, short shorts and a baseball cap. We love her Tomboy style!
-
2. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was picture perfect in a cream blouse and printed shorts at Coachella.
-
3. Robert Pattinson
Robert Pattinson was ready to rock in a T-shirt and rolled-up jeans on the second weekend of Coachella.
-
4. Penn Badgley and Zoe Kravitz
Penn Badgley looked virtually unrecognisable with his curly hair tied back on the arm of girlfriend Zoe Kravitz. The actor, who is starring as Jeff Buckley in a biopic of the late singer, clearly has the music bug!
-
5. Katy Perry and Robert Ackroyd
Katy Perry was all smiles as she cosied up to Robert Ackroyd, guitar player for Florence and the Machine, while watching a performance at Coahcella.
-
6. Florence Welch
Florence was a vision in draping on stage at Coachella.
-
7. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts went super-short once again, this time teaming her denim cut-offs with a strapless fringed top.
-
8. Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese worked monochrome prints two days in a row at Coachella, sporting first this heart-printed maxi (that matched her shades!)…
-
9. Dita Von Teese
… followed by this vintage-style gingham circle dress with floral corsages and studded ballerinas. Cute!
-
10. Emma Roberts
Emma Roberts showed her sporty side in an uber-short denim playsuit and Converse trainers.
-
11. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie was all legs in her printed denim cut-offs and grey booties as she hit the concerts on the second weekend of Coachella.
-
12. Alicia Silverstone
Alicia Silverstone brought her little boy, Bear Blu, along to the second weekend of Coachella but made sure his little ears were protected from the pumping tunes.
-
13. Nikki Reed
Twilight beauty Nikki Reed kept cool in a knotted maxidress, accessorised with gladiator sandals and a fringed bag. Meanwhile, hubby Paul MacDonald styled up his tee and cut-offs with a bandana tied around his neck.
-
14. Emma Watson
Who's your new friend? Emma Watson parties with an unusual looking pal.
-
15. Lily Collins and Emma Watson
Actress Lily Collins and Emma Watson were pretty in prints at the Mulberry pool party.
-
16. Lily Collins and Kate Bosworth
Lily Collins was cute as a button in her drop-waist frock as she posed for photos with Coachella devotee Kate Bosworth at the Mulberry pool party.
-
17. Lea Michele and Lauren Conrad
Glee gal Lea Michele was all smiles as she posed for pics with reality TV princess Lauren Conrad both wearing Lacoste SS12. We HEART LC's stripy Free People shorts!
-
18. Vanessa Hudgens
High School Musical's Vanessa Hudgens debuted a series of hippie-chic outfits, starting with this boho hat and printed dress combo.
-
19. Vanessa Hudgens
Next up was a crocheted vest and hippie-chic head garland...
-
20. Vanessa Hudgens
... which she teamed with denim hot pants and leather cowboy boots.
-
21. Rihanna
Following her performance, Ri-Ri climbed onto a friend's shoulders to watch the rest of the festival, clad in a Topshop crop top.
-
22. Paris Hilton
Leave it to Paris Hilton to make an entrance! The socialite and business woman worked a stripy maxi skirt with a bikini top and turquoise accessories at Coachella.
-
23. Nina Dobrev and Ian Somerhalder
The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev looked hot to trot in her coral-coloured sundress as she canoodled with her boyfriend and co-star, Ian Somerhalder.
-
24. Mischa Barton
Mischa Barton met up with her celeb pals Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton at the music fest.
-
25. Lindsay Lohan
Reformed party girl Lindsay Lohan opted for a LWD for her return to the festival scene.
-
-
27. Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad couldn't resist adding a touch of designer in the way of her Miu Miu handbag to her casual ensemble.
-
28. Kellan Lutz
Twilight hunk Kellan Lutz was looking uber-buff in a fitted red T-shirt.
-
29. Katy Perry
Katy Perry certainly made a style statement at Coachella! The pop star opted for a sheer floral dress over Fifties-style lingerie and lace-up boots to rock the day away. Ever the fan of the blue rinse, Katy dyed her locks a darker indigo shade than the powder blue we've been seeing on the red carpet.
-
30. Kate Bosworth
Kate Bosworth modelled a record FOUR outfits at Coachella, choosing a printed Mulberry tee and denim hotpants for the Brit label's annual pool and barbeque party.
-
31. Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish
Kate Bosworth teamed her denim cut-offs with a white jacket and some boho jewellery as she cosied up to her man Michael.
-
32. Kate Bosworth and Michael Polish
Kate Bosworth kicked off her Coachella fashion parade in a printed minidress topped by a parka and accessorised with wellies for day one of the festival. Boyf Michael Polish, meanwhile, was classic in a leather jacket and white T-shirt combo.
-
-
34. Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger
Aww, cute couple Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger were perfectly co-ordinated in nautical stripes! While Diane's tee was by Stella McCartney, Josh opted for classic sportswear line, Lacoste.
-
35. Jared Leto
Jared Leto looked every inch the Indie film star in unlaced boots and a buttoned-up jeans jacket.
-
36. Hayley Duff and Lauren Conrad
New auntie Hayley Duff posed for snaps with ex-Hills star Lauren Conrad.
-
37. Gerard Butler
Actor Gerard Butler hit Coachella running in a T-shirt and jeans.
-
38. Fergie and Josh Duhamel
For some after-hours fun, Fergie modelled black shorts and a fringed bag while hubby Josh Duhamel kept it sporty in a cap and trainers.
-
39. Fergie
For day time, songstress Fergie was boho cool in more fringing, this time layering her waistcoat over a belted sundress and beat-up booties.
-
40. Emma Watson and Will Adamowicz
It was a big weekend for Harry Potter starlet Emma Watson, who celebrated her 22nd birthday at Coachella AND debuted her new beau, Will Adamowicz.
-
41. Emma Roberts
Movie beauty Emma Roberts modelled two trends in one outfit, working a crop top and printed trousers as she partied the day away.
-
42. Diane Kruger
Trust Diane Kruger to throw together a killer Coachella get-up. The actress teamed a panelled shirt dress by Lacoste with desert boots and a suede satchel for the Lacoste Live pool party, which she attended with her boyfriend Joshua Jackson and a host of other celebs, including Lea Michele, Corey Monteith, Lauren Conrad, Florence Welch and Katy Perry.
-
43. Chord Overstreet and Emma Roberts
Actress Emma Roberts got a lift from her boyfriend, Glee man Chord Overstreet. Ah!
-
44. Cara Delevigne
Brit It-girl Cara Delevigne hit the Firepit party in layers of Mulberry – lucky thing!
Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart put in an appearance at Coachella along with beau Robert Pattinson. The Twilight star was spotted keeping it casual in a button-down vest, short shorts and a baseball cap. We love her Tomboy style!
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018