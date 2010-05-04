5 Mar 2018
Coachella Festival 2010
1. Celebrity Festival Fashion - Jay-Z and Beyonce at the Coachella Music Festival
Jay-Z was joined by wife Beyonce for a cameo appearance at the end of his Coachella set. After rocking the crowd with tracks including Run This Town and Takeover, Beyonce got on stage to perform Young Forever with her hubby at the end of his show.
2. Celebrity Festival Style - Dita Von Teese at Coachella Music Festival
Dita Von Teese went for nautical chic in a pair of wide-legged navy blue trousers with gold buttons and deep white turn-ups. She added a strappy white bustier top and gold handbag to her look.
3. Celebrity Festival Style - Kate Bosworth at Coachella Music Festival
Kate Bosworth worked a Summer of Love vibe with her hippy sundress and a flower head band.
4. Celebrity Festival Fashion - Kellan Lutz at the Coachella Music Festival
Is Twilight's Kellan Lutz trying to tell us something with his T-shirt? The vampire star worked a Playboy T-shirt and straw trilby, plus a whole heap of wristbands.
5. Celebrity Festival Fashion - Camilla Belle at the Coachella Music Festival
Camilla Belle went for a ditsy floral frock but kept it festival cool with chunky brown biker boots and a crochet cardigan.
6. Celebrity Festival Fashion - Daisy Lowe and Florence Welch at Coachella Festival
Denim shorts seemed to be a Coachella Festival 2010 favourite and Daisy Lowe teamed hers with scarlet trainers and a stripy tee. The pretty model enjoyed the fest with Florence Welch, who was cute in a floral dress.
7. Celebrity Festival Style - Lindsay Lohan at Coachella Music Festival
Lindsay Lohan dared to bare in micro-mini black shorts and a tummy-revealing crop top. Slouchy ankle boots made an edgy finish.
8. Celebrity Festival Fashion - Pixie Geldof at the Coachella Music Festival
Pixie Geldof worked lumberjack checks in a sleeveless shirt worn over denim shorts and chunky DM boots.
9. Celebrity Festival Style - Penn Badgley at Coachella Music Festival
Gossip Girl's Penn Badgley was spotted enjoying the festival action at Coachella. We're loving Penn's stubbly look!
10. Celebrity Festival Fashion - Dita Von Teese at the Coachella Music Festival
Dita Von Teese kept to her signature glamorous style at Coachella in a palm-print dress, wicker X-body bag and espadrille wedges.
11. Festival Style - Kate Bosworth at Coachella in Mark Fast dress, Mulberry Leah
Kate Bosworth could be an honorary London fashionista if her current wardrobe is anything to go by. If it's not her to-die-for Mulberry Leah bag we're lusting over it's her Mark Fast knitted dress.
12. Celebrity Festival Fashion - Katy Perry at the Coachella Music Festival
Kat Perry isn't shy of showing off that super-honed bod and she did so in sexy style at Coachella. She teamed her cut-out dress with studded sandals and a pair of black-out shades.
13. Celebrity Festival Fashion - Henry Holland and Agyness Deyn at Coachella
One of London's hottest fashion duos, Henry Holland and Agyness Deyn, were reunited over the weekend at Coachella. The BFFs were, naturally, looking as hip as ever with Henry working pink shorts and leopard print boots while Aggy showed off her new shorn hairstyle and donned a nude babydoll dress.
14. Celebrity Festival Fashion - Pixie Geldof at the Coachella Music Festival
Pixie Geldof was just one of the Brits enjoying the California sunshine at Coachella. Pixie showed off her own individual style in a teeny pin-tuck cropped top and cut-off shorts. She added frilly socks and a whole heap of bangles to finish her look.
15. Celebrity Festival Fashion - Camilla Belle at the Coachella Music Festival
Camilla Belle went for this season's utility look at Coachella in a camoflage-green drop-waist dress and chunky biker boots. Camilla kept the look glam with a gold feather pendant, vintage-style sunnies and a wooden cuff pushed up one arm.
16. Celebrity Festival Fashion - katy perry at the Coachella Music Festival
Katy Perry certainly got herself noticed in this neon number with a lace overlay and hot-pink flats.
17. Jason Statham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the Coachella Music Festival
Gorgeous turquoise dress, funky ankle boots, pretty natural make-up - we love Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's Coachella Festival look. We're sure Jason Statham did, too...
18. Celebrity Festival Fashion - Kate Hudson at the Coachella Music Festival
Kate Hudson, we salute you! The A-list actress managed to look laidback but very lovely in a grey vest layered over an on-trend cream lace skirt. Beige ankle boots added a slightly tougher edge.
19. Celebrity Festival Fashion - Katy Perry and Anne Hathaway at the Coachella
Perry nice to meet you! Dita Von Teese caught up with the brightly-clad Katy Perry, looking super-cute in a ruffled spotty minidress and straw hat.
20. Celebrity Festival Fashion - Anne Hathaway at the Coachella Music Festival
Aww. Anne Hathaway looked relaxed and happy as she strolled along in her panama hat and floaty cream dress, which she cinched in with a tan waist belt. Cute red and white brogues gave the look a funky finish.
22. Celebrity Festival Fashion - Matt Smith and Daisy Lowe at the Coachella
Floral fabulous: Daisy Lowe stepped out with Dr Who's Matt Smith in a seriously cute floral dress with tights and cool-comfy shoes.
23. Celebrity Festival Style - Katy Perry at the Coachella Music Festival
Katy Perry channelled Pocahontas in a cute trendy tribal chic dress, and kicked up her heels in silver gladiators.
24. Celebrity Festival Style - Beyonce at the Coachella Music Festival
Wow! We heart Beyoncé's new funky festival look - that cool leatherette skirt and so-now crop top are daring, but she pulls it off with aplomb!
25. Celebrity Festival Fashion - Kelly Osbourne and Luke Worrall at Coachella
Cool couple: Kelly Osbourne rocked the double denim trend in a shirt and turned-up shorts, while her beau Luke Worrall was cool in a trilby and jeans.
26. Celebrity Festival Style - Whitney Port at the Coachella Music Festival
How cute is Whitney Port in her colourful printed shorts, which show off those never-ending pins? The City star teamed them with trainers and a stripy loose tee.
27. Celebrity Festival Style - Kate Bosworth at Coachella Music Festival
Kate Bosworth went for the tie-dye look in this halter-neck sundress as she enjoyed the sunshine at Coachella.
28. Mischa Barton at the Coachella Festival 2010
Mischa Barton channelled Sgt Pepper's chic in a red military jacket, which she wore over a cream dress, with yellow brogues.
29. Rosario Dawson at the Coachella Music Festival
White out! Rosario Dawson showed off her perfect pins in high-waisted shorts and a white vest.
30. Camilla Belle at the Coachella Music Festival
The gorgeous Camilla Belle really let her hair down - figuratively and literally - as she took pics on the slides. Love her cute floral dress and chunky brown boots.
31. Josh Hartnett at the Coachella Music Festival
Seriously, is this the coolest festival ever? Bucking broncos? Awesome! Josh Hartnett made light work of the fun party piece, and looked cool into the bargain in a checked shirt, turned-up jeans and boater shoes.
32. David Hasselhoff at the Coachella Music Festival
Proving you're never too old to enjoy a festival, David Hasselhoff jumped on the Big Wheel at Coachella - and seemed to be having the time of his life!
33. Brittany Snow at the Coachella Music Festival
Brittany Snow channelled two summer trends - see-through and floral - at the Coachella Festival 2010.
34. Celebrity Festival Fashion - Paris and Nicky Hilton at the Coachella
Sisterly style: Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton donned pretty printed dresses for a ride on the carousel at Coachella.
35. Celebrity Festival Fashion - Paris Hilton at the Coachella Music Festival
Paris Hilton really worked it in a canary-yellow bikini top and miniskirt as she showed off her dance moves at Coachella.
36. COACHELLA Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart was out enjoying the sunshine at Coachella in washed-out jeans, black T and baseball cap. The Twilight star added a pair of aviator shades to keep out that California sunshine and, we're guessing, all those prying lenses!
