M.I.A made sure her Coachella performance went with a bang. At last year's fest the singer was made to stop performing after just six songs by security as fans swarmed onto the stage. This year the singer didn't seem put off and invited the crowd to get involved "Can I get some people up on the stage?" she called out, prompting and eager response from the audience who got up and joined the singer after a bit of a wrangle with security guards. M.I.A is making quite an impression stateside following the success of her track in Slumdog Millionaire and was invited to perform at this year's Grammys where she took to the stage seven months pregnant dressed in a House of Holland outfit. The cheeky songstress sang "They tried to make me do the Oscars, I said no, no, no," to the tune of Amy Winehouse's 'Rehab'.