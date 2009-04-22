5 Mar 2018
Coachella Festival 2009
1. Deeley Coachella Festival 19/04/09
Looking every inch the California chick, Brummie born Cat Deeley may look like she's prepared for the blistering heat, but obviously us Brits just aren't used to it. The presenter went hunting for some much needed refreshments with a pal after a long day lazing in the sunshine at the star-studded Coachella festival.
2. Dunst Coachella Festival 19/04/09
Also seeking respite from the heat inside one of the many tents was Kirsten Dunst. The low-key actress was happily chatting away to fellow festival-goers, while hanging out with her new mystery man.
3. Stroup Milligan Coachella Festival 19/04/09
The epitome of Festival chic, Jessica stroup worked the cut-offs, wellies and sunnies look to perfection at the music fest. The actress showed off her bronzed pins whilst stopping to grab some lunch at the Thai barbeque with her boyfriend and 90210 co-star Dustin Milligan. We're glad she was getting into the spirit of the festival season, but we're not sure those boots were quite necessary in the brilliant sunshine!
4. Snow Coachella Festival 19/04/09
Also donning her aviators was Brittany Snow, who was bright 'n' breezy in her block colour sundress. The Hairspray actress was enjoying the festival's bohemian fusion of live music, crazy costumes and abstract artwork with a group of pals.
6. Braff Coachella Festival 19/04/09
Taking advantage of some of the culinary delights on offer was Zach Braff, who was tucking into an al fresco burger as the sun set on day three of the festival. The Scrubs star was attempting to keep a low profile by donning the mandatory actor-off-duty-wear of straw trilby and aviators.
8. Deyn Holland Grimshaw Coachella Festival 19/04/09
As the sun went down, the fun was far from over... Agyness Deyn, Henry Holland, Nick Grimshaw and pals came over all American and decided to put their cheerleading skills to the test by trying out a few stunts. (Naturally Aggy was top of their human pyramid!)
9. Hince Coachella Festival 19/04/09
Of course it wasn't just the celebs who came to watch the festival that grabbed our attention. The main attraction was undoubtedly those who hit the stage, including Jamie Hince and Alison Mosshart of The Kills. Shame there was no sign of Kate Moss though, who's been spotted out and about in London while her boyfriend was appearing at the stateside festival.
10. Sevigny 3 Coachella Festival 19/04/09
Looks like Chloe Sevigny was one of the many celebs who splashed out on the full three-day pass to the festival (which costs around $300 if you were getting ready to save up for next year!) The style icon gave her weary legs a rest as she sat down on the grass for a chat with her pal.
11. Hilton, Reinhardt at Coachella Festival 19/04/09Never knowingly underdressed, Paris Hilton got dolled up and took handsome beau, Doug Reinhardt with her to the Coachella fest. Dressed in micro triangle bikini top teamed with belly-button piercing, gold bag, outsized glasses and hippy hair plait the heiress was ready to party, Coachella style.
12. Witherspoon Coachella Festival 19/04/09Grubs up! Reese Witherspoon stocked up on healthy snacks including a whole coconut with straw; perfect for cooling down in the blazing sunshine. The actress donned a casual grey dress and kept the rays off with a chic straw trilby and black shades.
13. Von Teese Coachella Festival 19/04/09Ever a vintage queen, Dita Von Teese donned a nautical print playsuit which she teamed with raffia work bag and shades. The burlesque star has had her hair cut into a short, curly bob.
14. Bosworth Coachella Festival 19/04/09Another actress who got in on a piece of the Coachella festival action was Kate Bosworth who attended with boyfriend James Rousseau. Keeping it casual in striped dress and denim jacket, Kate chatted happily with friends as they took in the festival vibes. On the bill for this year's event are Paul McCartney, Morrissey, The Ting Tings, Kings of Leon, the Killers and Franz Ferdinand.
15. Holland Deyn Coachella Festival 19/04/09
Henry Holland and Agyness Deyn are two faces we fully expect to see popping up all over the UK festival scene from Glastonbury to Wireless this year. But the British fests just aren't enough for these two who headed to Coachella to get their first festival fix of the year.
16. M.I.A Coachella Festival 19/04/09M.I.A made sure her Coachella performance went with a bang. At last year's fest the singer was made to stop performing after just six songs by security as fans swarmed onto the stage. This year the singer didn't seem put off and invited the crowd to get involved "Can I get some people up on the stage?" she called out, prompting and eager response from the audience who got up and joined the singer after a bit of a wrangle with security guards. M.I.A is making quite an impression stateside following the success of her track in Slumdog Millionaire and was invited to perform at this year's Grammys where she took to the stage seven months pregnant dressed in a House of Holland outfit. The cheeky songstress sang "They tried to make me do the Oscars, I said no, no, no," to the tune of Amy Winehouse's 'Rehab'.
17. Von Teese Coachella Festival 19/04/09Perennially glamorous and well groomed, Dita Von Teese swapped her nautical playsuit for this ruffled printed frock later in the festival which she teamed with a pair of grass-friendly wedges rather than her usual vertiginous high heels.
18. Gyllenhaal, Witherspoon Coachella Festival 19/04/09Jake Gyllenhaal and Reese Witherspoon made a cosy couple as the sun went down and things got a bit chillier. Jake put the hood up on his grey top and gave girlfriend Reese a good squeeze as they listened to a performance by singer Jenny Lewis.
19. Deyn Coachella Festival 19/04/09
She may be Britain's top model but Agyness Deyn showed her allegiance to the US in this top which seemed to have been fashioned from a stars and stripes flag. Aggy had a ball at the festival, horsing around with gay-best-friend Henry Holland and new boyfriend, Alex Grenwald, lead singer of the band Phantom Planet.
20. Sevigny Coachella Festival 19/04/09If there's one fashionista you can guarantee will get her festival look spot on, it's Chloe Sevigny. Wearing a short print frock and vintage-look shades she hit just the right note between relaxed festival-ware and fashion conscious. We're sure this is just one in a series of fab outfits we'll be seeing the actress in over the course of the Coachella festival.
21. Deeley Huston Coachella Festival 19/04/09The California lifestyle is most certainly agreeing with Cat Deeley. The Birmingham-born TV presenter was smiling and relaxed as she chilled out with actor boyfriend Jack Huston at Coachella. Jack comes from a family of actors and counts Angelica Huston among his relatives. So far he's appeared on screen with Sienna Miller in gritty Warhol film, Factory Girl. Cat and Jack made their very first red carpet appearance but a week ago in New York and the pair spent the day at Coachella enjoying the sunshine and each others' company, with Cat looking LA-cool in a hippy chick white dress.
22. Stone Coachella Festival 19/04/09Joss Stone took to the stage at Coachella wearing a flirty white dress and a flower pinned behind her ear. The soulful singer treated festival-goers to a typically soulful performance, accompanied by similarly white-clad backing singers. She was joined on stage by James Morrison and the pair sang a duet of Wonderful World.
23. White Coachella Festival 19/04/09The TingTings were just one of the British artists who got the crowd going at Coachella, and singer Katie White looked quirky cool in belted logo T-shirt and baker-boy hat. Franz Ferdinand, Paolo Nuttini, and Paul McCartney are all on the bill for the Indie music festival, as were Glasvegas who unfortunately had to pull out. The relentless desert heat proved too much for lead singer James Allan who opted out as he was suffering from exhaustion and dehydration.
24. Bosworth Coachella Festival 19/04/09Superman actress Kate Bosworth did the full two days of the Coachella festival and really got into the spirit of things, chilling out with friends on the grass and spending time with her actor/model boyfriend James Rousseau. We love her bright yellow jelly sandals; no need for wellies in the California heat!
25. Karen O Coachella Festival 19/04/09
The Yeah Yeah Yeahs took to the main stage just as the sun started to set on the final day of the Coachella Festival. Scoring top marks for stand-out stage gear was lead singer Karen O, who entertained the crowd clad in a gold unitard, a shawl made up of enormous metallic sequins, green and blue tights and just one fingerless glove.
26. Sevigny 2 Coachella Festival 19/04/09
Chloe Sevigny donned gorgeous frock number two in the form of this pretty white number with a frilly lace collar nad three quarter length sleeves. The fashion maven wore a slick of orange red lipstick and spent the weekend hanging out with a mystery man…
27. McCartney Coachella Festival 19/04/09
Paul McCartney took to the stage for the first time at Coachella on the first night of the music festival. The former Beatle performed a two-hour set which spanned his music career including hits by the fab four as well as some tracks from Wings; he dedicated a song to wife Linda McCartney who died eleven years ago this month. Fireworks lit up the sky as Macca's set drew to an end.
28. Dunst Coachella Festival 19/04/09
Ever the laid-back LA chick, Kirsten Dunst looked as if she'd come home wandering around the Coachella festival in her off-white minidress and flipflops.
29. Deyn 2 Coachella Festival 19/04/09
Queen of quirky fashion finds Agyness Deyn donned a battered, paint spattered dress over a bikini and a red bandana in her hair. The model has swiftly recovered from her split with Albert Hammond Junior and spent the three day festival looking loved up with new beau Alex Greenwald.
