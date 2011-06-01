5 Mar 2018
Coachella 2011
1. COACHELLA 2011
Ready for a day of festival fun, gorgeous couple Diane Kruger (carrying a Lacoste tote) and Joshua Jackson hit the Lacoste L!ve pool party at Coachella - looking oh-so loved-up!
2. COACHELLA 2011
True Blood hunk Alexander Skarsgard hit the Lacoste L!ve pool party at the Coachella festival with his Melancholia co-star Kirsten Dunst. We LOVE Kirsten's Ralph Lauren Collection Tan Calfskin Cross-body bag - it's on our festival style wish-list!
3. COACHELLA 2011
At the Mulberry BBQ for Coachella, Nicole Richie showed off her enviable Pheasant Green Mulberry Heritage Bayswater Satchel as she partied by the pool.
4. COACHELLA 2011
Twilight hunk Kellan Lutz channelled the laidback vibes of Coachella as he arrived at the Lacoste L!ve pool party. In a popping orange tee and white unbuttoned shirt, Kellan kept cool in the intense heat in a straw trilby and aviators. Swoon!
5. COACHELLA 2011
WOW, never one for low-impact dressing, Dita Von Teese was a technicolour dream at Coachella opting for a psychedelic Moschino Cheap & Chic shirt-dress with matching yellow espadrille wedges. We love her cute cats eye sunnies.
6. COACHELLA 2011
Gorgeous actress Camilla Belle worked the Mulberry Kilty Blouse in Petticoat White and Mini Carter in Midnight at the Mulberry pool party for Coachella.
7. COACHELLA 2011
Alexa Chung chilled out on a picnic rug at the hottest ticket of the day - the Mulberry BBQ at Coachella. Wearing a sequin and chiffon mini shift-dress, Alexa sipped on a yummy woodland-inspired berry mojito.
8. COACHELLA 2011
Effortless but always stunning Diane Kruger wore a simple red and white striped sundress as she hit the cool Coachella festival with boyf Joshua Jackson.
9. COACHELLA 2011
Stunning Victoria's Secret model Alessandra Ambrosio gave her ultra demure girlie white sundress by Rebecca Taylor a tough edge with calf-length biker style boots.
10. COACHELLA 2011
Eliza Doolittle looked super cute in her 80s-inspired get-up at the Mulberry BBQ for Coachella. In a watermelon crop top teamed with Mulberry shorts and the Mulberry Taylor Mini Satchel in Bright Cabbage, Eliza was pool-party chic.
11. COACHELLA 2011
Getting the drinks in with boyfriend Alexander Skarsgard, Kate Bosworth stopped for a chat with the bar-tender - we wonder if that cute smile got her a free drink!
12. COACHELLA 2011
Whitney Port showed off her enviable pins in a cute ditzy floral skirt and make-shift tied vest top as she hit the Coachella festival.
13. COACHELLA 2011
Kate Bosworth partied the night away at the Coachella festival in a super chic - and uber practical - day-to-night midi-length black dress.
14. COACHELLA 2011
In a beautiful blush maxi dress with a lacy top, Aussie actress Isabel Lucas channelled the laidback hippy vibes of the festival. Gorgeous!
15. COACHELLA 2011
Katy Perry arrived at the Lacoste L!ve pool party with 10 bodyguards! Chilling by the pool, Katy had a girlie time with pals, even wearing a 'I heart Robyn' sticker - given out during Robyn's performance.
16. COACHELLA 2011
Boho babe Nicole Richie hit the fabulous Mulberry BBQ at the uber cool Coachella festival wearing a Mulberry Annie Blouse in Pumpkin Feathered Friends teamed with the Mulberry Heritage Bayswater Satchel. House of Harlow oversized sunnies and loose lustrous waves added to the laidback vibe of her look.
17. COACHELLA 2011
Sharing a joke with her pal, Alexa Chung showed off her perfect day-to-night festival style, throwing on a grey knit boyfriend cardi over her girlie white sundress. We love how she casually wears her Chanel handbag across her body.
18. COACHELLA 2011
Cute couple Joshua Jackson and Diane Kruger looked super loved-up as they partied at Coachella. We love Diane's maxi skirt and straw trilby hat.
19. COACHELLA 2011
Singer Joe Jonas looked ready for a night of fun as he hit the backstage area at Coachella.
20. COACHELLA 2011
Katy Perry went ultra girlie and feminine at the Coachella festival wearing a gorgeous tiered lace D&G maxi dress with a cute bow headscarf and an extra long string of pearls.
21. COACHELLA 2011
Due Date star Robert Downey Jr looked cool as he hit the Coachella festival wearing aviator sunnies and a floppy white hat.
22. COACHELLA 2011
Twilight star Ashley Greene did classic festival cool at Coachella in cut-off denim hotpants, a black vest top and the trilby hat so many celebs are loving this season.
23. COACHELLA 2011
Vanessa Hudgens went barefoot at the Coachella festival, working a boho-meets-navajo look, in a cute crochet vest top, Wildfox denim shorts, Litter chain and bracelets by Chan Luu.
24. COACHELLA 2011
InStyle fave, Eliza Doolittle went for a little paddle at the Mulberry pool party at Coachella showing off her enviable figure in a cute neon TAVIK bikini. How cool are her floral patterned sunnies!
25. COACHELLA 2011
Kate Bosworth just can't get enough of Topshop for her festival-wear! Spotted last year at Coachella in Toppers, and again this year working an all-America flag vest from the high street label, worn with white short shorts and super cool Ray Ban Aviators, we'll be channelling Kate's cool style come the UK festivals.
26. COACHELLA 2011
Whitney Port looked ready for a day of partying as she arrived at the Coachella festival working a pretty lace sundress and Ray Bans.
27. COACHELLA 2011
Rihanna took some time-out from her busy performing schedule to support her music buddies at the Coachella festival. We love her toughen-up girlie look.
28. COACHELLA 2011
After hours of dancing, actress Emma Roberts took the weight off her feet at the Armani Exchange fairground themed party at Coachella. Her floral jumpsuit is a perfect festival style choice.
29. COACHELLA 2011
Styling it up at the Armani Exchange party at Coachella, musician pals Usher and Rihanna got ready to hit the fairground attractions.
30. COACHELLA 2011
Kelly Osbourne posed for pics at the Armani Exchange party at Coachella working a cute polka-dot dress toughened up with a leather jacket.
31. COACHELLA 2011
Glee star Mark Sailing hung out with pal Red Riding Hood star Shiloh Fernandez at the Armani Exchange party at Coachella.
32. Chord Overstreet, Mark Salling
Glee stars Chord Overstreet and Mark Sailing were out in force at Coachella, hitting the fairground themed Armani Exchange party.
33. Coachella 2011
Gossip Girl hunk Penn Badgley showed off his muscle at the Armani Exchange party at Coachella - we wonder if he won a cuddly toy!
34. Coachella 2011
Now this is a festival outfit if ever we’ve seen one, albeit in designer get-up. Wearing Ralph Lauren’s beaded serape vest over a cutout white cami with cut-off shorts, Camilla Belle happily swung a Mulberry Tilly bag at her hip.
