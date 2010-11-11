5 Mar 2018
CMA Awards
CMA 111110
Gwyneth Paltrow was the talk of the night at the CMAs as she made her on-stage singing debut. It wasn't just her stunning vocals that had the crowds swooning though, as the Country Strong star impressed with her choice of a revealing Atelier Versace gown.
CMA 111110
Nicole Kidman has been keeping it low-key of late, so we were pleased to see her make a rare appearance on the red carpet at the CMAs looking utterly radiant. Her lacy cream shift by Dolce & Gabbana was given a hit of colour with some L’Wren Scott strappy heels.
CMA 111110
We may know Leighton Meester best as schemestress Blair Waldorf, but as a singer on the side, she was right at home at the CMA awards. The Country Strong star worked prints to perfection in Emilio Pucci, and for added wow-factor she chose some killer cuffed platform sandals by Jimmy Choo. Mussed-up looks and smoky eyes added to the drama.
CMA 111110
Taylor Swift nailed red carpet dressing for the second night running at the CMA Awards in this breath-taking red Monique Lhuillier gown. The pretty pop star kept the sophisticated dress young and fresh with minimal jewellery and fresh-faced make-up.
CMA 111110
It was an ultra-glamorous affair at the CMA Awards 2010, and one of country music's biggest stars, Carrie Underwood was a total show-stopper in this romantic tiered mermaid gown by Talbot Runhof. Bouncy blowdried waves finished the look to perfection.
CMA 111110
Blonde bombshell Katherine Heigl was a vision of opulent sophistication at the CMA awards in a satin jewel-coloured gown by Farah Angsana finished with a sequin clutch.
CMA 111110
Musical couple Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made a joint appearance at the CMA awards.
CMA 111110
Country music veteran Sheryl Crow opted for classic red carpet glamour in a floor-length gown with a pretty two-tone print.
CMA 111110
Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley made for a cute red carpet couple as they posed for pictures.
CMA 111110
LeAnn Rimes was one of the few stars of the night to sport a mini, and looked fierce in her feathered design, which was matched with cage shoe boots and a funky slicked bouffant hairdo.
CMA 111110
Already a record-breaker in the country music genre, Taylor Swift added another string to her bow at the BMI Country Music Awards as the youngest artist to win the gong for Best Country Songwriter. She looked killer for the occasion in a Z Spoke by Zac Posen metallic bustier gown, which she gave a retro twist with her signature curls popped into a side-swept up-do.
