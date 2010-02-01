5 Mar 2018
Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Awards Party
-
1. PRE GRAMMY 010210 Katy and Russell
Awww. Katy Perry and Russell Brand really do make a funky and cute couple, don't they?
-
2. PRE GRAMMY 010210 Rihanna
One word: fierce! Rihanna totally rocked in an eye-popping Viktor & Rolf spring 2010 dress, which worked this season's soft ice-cream colours. She teamed the look with simple nude Louboutin pumps and a high-top hairdo.
-
3. PRE GRAMMY 010210 Fergie
Fergie showed off her perfect pins in a figure-revealing silver Zuhair Murad spring 2010 number. Hot.
-
4. PRE GRAMMY 010210 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift was super-sparkly in a stunning Collette Dinnigan dress at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party. Love the fringing and peep-toes, too.
-
5. PRE GRAMMY 010210 Carrie Underwood
Cool cobweb-style mini, Carrie Underwood! The Country singer was fabulous in her one-shouldered Jenny Packham number.
-
6. PRE GRAMMY 010210 Mary J. Blige
Soul songstress Mary J Blige shimmered and sparkled the night away at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy bash in a cowl-necked sequin gown by Alberto Makali, teamed with grey pumps.
-
7. PRE GRAMMY 010210 Chace Crawford
Gossip Girl hunk Chace Crawford looked slick in a tailored black suit with a funky skinny tie.
-
8. PRE GRAMMY 010210 Ke$ha
Ke$ha looked like a real rock chick at the Clive Davis Salute to Icons event in an embellished LBD and long fingerless gloves.
-
-
10. PRE GRAMMY 010210 Katy Perry
Katy Perry was so-sexy in her sequin-embellished Georges Chakras Couture gown.
-
11. LOTD 010210 Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas lit up the red carpet in an all-white suit with a baby-blue shirt.
-
12. PRE GRAMMY 010210 Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson was ultra-daring at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy bash in a violet leather pencil dress with bold shoulders. She rocked the side-pony trend and new blunt bangs.
-
13. PRE GRAMMY 010210 Ciara
Singer Ciara worked Givenchy spring 2010 Couture from head-to-toe at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party, from the nude feathered jacket to the loose shorts and over-knee boots.
-
14. LOTD 010210 Kevin Jonas
Kevin Jonas hit the red carpet with his pretty wife, who was sheeny in a mustard peplum dress.
-
15. PRE GRAMMY 010210 Mya
Mya was heavenly in her sky-blue Grecian-style gown with a pretty gold bustline.
-
16. PRE GRAMMY 010210 Usher
Usher got suited and booted at the pre-Grammys Salute to Ikons party at the Beverly Hills Hotel.
-
17. PRE GRAMMY 010210 Ting Tings
The Ting Tings rocked the red carpet at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy awards party in ruched blue harem pants and matching blue lapels.
-
18. PRE GRAMMY 010210 Sheryl Crow
Singer Sheryl Crow worked a white maxidress with a gold embellished neckline, a chunky matching cuff, and a pretty turquoise ring.
-
-
20. PRE GRAMMY 010210 Joan Collins
Veteran actress Joan Collins was elegant and glamorous in a long black dress with a striking gold cape, topped off with Dynasty-worthy hair.
-
21. LOTD 010210 Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin was uber-smart in his skinny-legged suit and dapper patent shoes at the Clive Davis pre-Grammy bash.
