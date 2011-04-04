5 Mar 2018
CinemaCon Awards Gala
Blake Lively looked gorgeously beach-kissed as she hit the CinemaCon photocall in Las Vegas. Working a beautiful Dolce & Gabbana white lace mini-dress teamed with a white blazer also by Dolce & Gabbana, she showed off her enviably bronzed pins in a pair of suede Christian Louboutin booties.
Ryan Reynolds gave a cheeky wave for the cameras as he attended the CinemaCon bash in Las Vegas. The Green Lantern star looked super suave in his tank-waistcoat worn over a white shirt with pencil-tie.
Looking super dashing in an all-black suit Thor actor Chris Hemsworth looked thrilled with his gong for the Male Star of Tomorrow at the CinemaCon Gala.
Transformers star Rosie Huntington-Whiteley looked stunning in a floor-length strapless black silk crepe and chiffon gown from Kevork Kiledjian as she accepted the Female Star of Tomorrow at the CinemaCon Gala.
In a stunning red Marchesa embroidered silk organza illusion cap sleeve dress with beautiful tulle ruffle skirt, Blake Lively scooped the CinemaCon Breakthrough Performer of the Year award.
Cutting a suave figure on the CinemaCon red carpet, Brit funny-man Russell Brand scooped the gong for Comedy Star of the Year at the Las Vegas Gala.
Iconic British actress Helen Mirren was honoured at the CinemaCon Gala with the Career Achievement Award.
The Switch star Jason Bateman posed for pics with fellow funny guys Jason Sudeikis and Charlie Day for the CinemaCon photocall in Las Vegas.
Suited and booted for the CinemaCon Awards Gala, Ryan Reynolds showed off his sartorial style as he scooped the Male Star of the Year award.
Action-man Vin Diesel looked mega proud of his well deserved CinemaCon award for Action Star of the Year.
Brit singer Natasha Bedingfield posed for pics at the CinemaCon Awards Gala as she scooped the Sprite Refreshing Films Celebrity Participant award.
