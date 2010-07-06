5 Mar 2018
Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
1. DIOR Jessica Alba fl
We're, like, totally gushing about Jessica Alba's perfect summer dress, perfect Mary Jane peep-toes, and perfect plaited belt. One word: erm, perfect!
2. DIOR Jared Leto
Actor Jared Leto donned ski-style boots and an overzised mac at the Rudin Museum, where the show was held.
3. DIOR Lil Cole fl
Model Lily Cole made a striking arrival at the John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture show in a lace-hemmed LBD, paired with pretty purple heels and a silver bag.
4. DIOR Blake Lively
Gossip Girl Blake Lively teamed her pretty white dress with a stylish feathered fascinator as she enjoyed the show front row.
5. DIOR Jessica ALba
Jessica Alba was summer perfection in her Christian Dior dress, which she teamed with a skinny plaited belt, a tousled updo and gold hoop earrings.
6. DIOR Lily Cole
Lily Cole was ultra-stylish in the front row in her lace-detail LBD, oversized sunnies and lilac satin heels.
7. DIOR John Galliano
John Galliano himself took to the runway dressed as a glamorous gardener, giving a nod to the heavy floral theme of his collection.
8. DIOR 13
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
9. DIOR 12
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
10. DIOR 11
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11 | Catwalk | Fashion
11. DIOR 10
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
12. DIOR 9
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
13. DIOR 8
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
14. DIOR 7
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
15. DIOR 7
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
16. DIOR 6
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
17. DIOR 5
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
18. DIOR 4
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
19. DIOR 3
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
20. DIOR 2
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
21. DIOR 1
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
22. DIOR 24
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
23. DIOR 23
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
24. DIOR 22
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
25. DIOR 21
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
26. DIOR 20
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
27. DIOR 19
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
28. DIOR 18
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
29. DIOR 17
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
30. DIOR 16
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
31. DIOR 15
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
32. DIOR 14
John Galliano for Christian Dior Haute Couture A/W 2010/11
