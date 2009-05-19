Evangeline Lilly has put in a couple of well-heeled Cannes appearances now, and was graceful as can be in this teal Valentino gown, with it's thigh-high split. Like Elizabeth Banks, Evangeline has been invited to the film festival as a guest of L'Oreal (they are both new faces of the beauty brand) and we have a feeling we're going to be seeing some more show-stopping gowns from her before the end of the festival...