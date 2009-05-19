5 Mar 2018
Chopard Trophy Party, Cannes
-
1. Cannes Chopard 190509 Eva Herzigova and Gregorio Marsiaj
Another night in Cannes of course meant another luxurious soiree. The big party on Monday night was thrown by Chopard at the Martinez Hotel, and once again the guests donned their most glam of glad rags for the occasion. Having a cute romantic moment on the red carpet was Eva Herzigova with her Italian boyfriend Greforio Marsiaj.
-
2. Cannes Chopard 190509 Marion Cotillard and David Kross
Of course Chopard wasn't just throwing a party for partying's sake - the night was held to honour the young talents awarded with the coveted Chopard Trophy. Perennial InStyle favourite Marion Cotillard was on hand to present the golden trophy to David Kross - who you might recognise as the actor who starred opposite Kate Winslet in The Reader.
-
3. Cannes Chopard 190509 Evangeline Lilly
Evangeline Lilly has put in a couple of well-heeled Cannes appearances now, and was graceful as can be in this teal Valentino gown, with it's thigh-high split. Like Elizabeth Banks, Evangeline has been invited to the film festival as a guest of L'Oreal (they are both new faces of the beauty brand) and we have a feeling we're going to be seeing some more show-stopping gowns from her before the end of the festival...
-
4. Cannes Chopard 190509 Hilary Swank
Hilary Swank brought some high-octane glamour to the evening, sweeping into the hotel in a gorgous gun-metal grey dress, which had a voluminous multi-tiered skirt. The Oscar winning actress finished off the Cannes-perfect look with some sparkling jewels and dazzling A-list smile.
-
5. Cannes Chopard 190509 Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman
Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman also put in an appearance at the lavish party, which was held at the swanky Martinez Hotel. The couple were cutely co-ordinating in their black and white outfits, with Georgina teaming her pretty frock with a floral-patterned cover-up.
-
6. Cannes Chopard 190509 Eva Herzigova
Eva Herzigova has arrived in Cannes to up the fashion ante, and isn’t she doing so in spectacular style? After wowing us at the Looking for Eric premiere in floor-lenth Atelier Versace, the super hit the Chopard Trophy party in a flirty strapless cocktail dress with layered tulle skirt, teamed with fierce Giuseppe Zanotti crystal strap heels.
-
7. Cannes Chopard 190509 Asia Argento
Asia Argento must have arrived in Cannes with one pretty serious frock collection. The Film Festival judge has been doing the red carpet rounds and impressing us with her impeccable style since day one - and the Chopard party was no exception. Asia donned this elegant black maxi with lace peek-a-boo inserts, which she accessorised with a simple Ferragamo clutch.
-
8. Cannes Chopard 190509 Myleene Klass
Representing us Brits was Myleene Klass, who flew into Cannes to attend the star-studded Chopard party. Fresh from her recent gig presenting the Classical Music Awards, the yummy mummy showed off one of this season's hottest trends in head-to-toe nude. Myleene teamed her cute ruffled strapless frock with matching heels and sleek, slicked-back hair.
-
9. Cannes Chopard 190509 Peaches Geldof
Another Brit chick in attendance at the Chopard party was Peaches Geldof - and we've got to admit, she doesn't scrub up too badly. The socialite cast aside her usual dressed-down image in favour of this sleek monochrome frock, teamed with a bejewelled box clutch and a chic side-swept chignon.
Cannes Chopard 190509 Eva Herzigova and Gregorio Marsiaj
Another night in Cannes of course meant another luxurious soiree. The big party on Monday night was thrown by Chopard at the Martinez Hotel, and once again the guests donned their most glam of glad rags for the occasion. Having a cute romantic moment on the red carpet was Eva Herzigova with her Italian boyfriend Greforio Marsiaj.
Must Reads
25 Feb 2018
Drones Walked the Dolce & Gabbana Runway
22 Feb 2018